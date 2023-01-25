Almeria vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2023

Almeria will host Espanyol at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Friday in another round of the La Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as they head into the second half of the season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Valencia last time out, coming from behind to draw level on two occasions after Largie Ramazani squandered a first-half penalty kick.

Almeria have picked up 19 points from 18 games this season and sit 14th in the table.

Espanyol endured a rather sluggish start to their season but have found good form of late and are now pushing for the top half of the table. They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Betis in their last game, with Martin Braithwaite scoring the sole goal of the game just before the interval.

The visitors sit 13th in the league table with 20 points from 18 games. They will look to continue their good form when they play this weekend.

Almeria vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Almeria and Espanyol. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won seven times.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

All five of Almeria's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only two of Espanyol's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Almeriensistas have picked up just one clean sheet in La Liga this season. Only Elche and Girona (0) have picked up fewer.

Almeria vs Espanyol Prediction

Almeria are on a four-game winless run in the league and are without a win in their last five competitive games. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home league matches and will be looking forward to Friday's game.

Espanyol are on a run of back-to-back La Liga victories and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have performed fairly well on the road of late and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Espanyol

Almeria vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

