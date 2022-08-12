Almeria vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2022

Real Madrid feature in their first La Liga fixture of the 2022-23 season this weekend as they lock horns with a newly-promoted Almeria outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Preview

Almeria topped the Segunda Division standings last season and have shown steady improvement in recent years. The home side edged FC Cartagena to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the La Liga title last season and have also managed to conquer Europe this year. Los Blancos eased past Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin to win the UEFA Super Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Almeria and have won nine out of the 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's paltry one victory.

Almeria have conceded a total of 38 goals against Real Madrid in La Liga - more than they have conceded against any other opponent in the Spanish top flight.

Real Madrid have secured victory in their last two away games against Almeria under Carlo Ancelotti and have scored nine goals in the process.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine away games against Andalusian teams in La Liga - their best such run in the competition in over 10 years.

Almeria have lost their opening game of the La Liga season only once in their last six top-flight seasons, with their previous defeat coming against Villarreal in 2013.

Almeria have failed to secure victory in their last five matches in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in each of these matches.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on completing the treble this season. Los Blancos have made impressive additions to their squad and have a point to prove in the coming weeks.

Almeria have stepped up to the plate in the Segunda Division but will face a litmus test against the reigning La Liga champions. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 0-2 Real Madrid

Almeria vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi