Almeria vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Del Rey 2020-21

Almeria host Sevilla in a Copa Del Rey quarterfinal clash on Tuesday, looking to eliminate La Liga opposition for a second successive round.

The Segunda Division side got to the quarterfinal with a win over Osasuna in the previous round. In that game, they drew 0-0 with Osasuna in regular, before winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Almeria are also playing well in the league, as they look to gain promotion back to La Liga.

They are in third place at the moment, with 45 points from 22 games. They are three points behind Espanyol and Real Mallorca, both of whom are currently level on points at the top of the standings.

Sevilla are third in La Liga right now. They have 39 points from 20 games, just a point less than second-placed Real Madrid. Barcelona are just two points behind Sevilla at the moment, and have a game in hand.

In the last round, Luuk de Jong scored a brace as Sevilla brushed Valencia aside with a 3-0 scoreline. Ivan Rakitic also got himself on the scoresheet in that game.

Since that encounter, Sevilla beat Eibar 2-0 away from home in La Liga, with goals from Lucas Ocampos and Joan Jordan.

Almeria vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Sevilla have won nine of the last 12 games that they have played against Almeria, while losing three times. There have been no draws in this fixture in that period.

Almeria form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Sevilla form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Almeria vs Sevilla Team News

Almeria

Almeria don't have any known injury concerns leading up to this game, as they look to cause a massive upset against top opposition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Sevilla will not have Tomas Vaclik, Oscar Rodriguez and Sergio Escudero available for selection. Those three players have been out for the last few weeks.

Marcos Acuna is also expected to miss this game, after he picked up an injury in the game against Eibar on Saturday.

Injured: Tomas Vaclik, Oscar Rodriguez, Sergio Escudero, Marcos Acuna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almeria vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Aitor Bunuel, Cesar De La Hoz, Chumi, Sergio Akieme; Lucas Robertone, Radosav Petrovic; Arvin Appiah, Fran Villalba, Jose Carlos Lazo; Juan Villar

Advertisement

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Aleix Vidal, Jules Kounde, Sergio Gomez, Karim Rekik; Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj, Joan Jordan; Suso, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi

Almeria vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla are playing excellent football in recent times, and have been superb in brushing aside all opponents.

We are predicting an easy win for the La Liga side in this quarterfinal.

Prediction: Almeria 0-3 Sevilla