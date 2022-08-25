Almeria vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Almeria are set to play Sevilla at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday in La Liga.

Almeria come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Francisco's Elche in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq for Almeria was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Alex Collado for Elche. Almeria had left-back Alex Centelles sent off in the first-half.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Pacheta's Real Valladolid in their most recent game. A goal from Morocco international Anuar Tuhami for Real Valladolid was cancelled out by a goal from Dutch centre-back Karim Rekik for Sevilla. Real Valladolid had Moroccan centre-back Jawad El Yamiq sent off, while Sevilla had Argentine left-back Marcos Acuna sent off.

Almeria vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games and lost two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, with Sevilla beating Almeria 1-0. A second-half goal from Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos secured the win for Sevilla.

Almeria form guide in La Liga: D-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: D-L

Almeria vs Sevilla Team News

Almeria

Almeria will be without right-back Juanjo Nieto and left-back Ivan Martos, while left-back Alex Centelles is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rubi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Juanjo Nieto, Ivan Martos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alex Centelles

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of Mexican winger Tecatito Corona, while there are doubts over the availability of winger Suso. Argentina international Marcos Acuna is suspended.

Injured: Tecatito Corona

Doubtful: Suso

Suspended: Marcos Acuna

Almeria vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Fernando Martinez Rubio, Kaiky Fernandes, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic, Arnau Puigmal, Samu Costa, Curro Sanchez, Sergio Akieme, Lucas Robertone, Umar Sadiq, Largie Ramazani

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou, Gonzalo Montiel, Tanguy Nianzou, Karim Rekik, Alex Telles, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic, Thomas Delaney, Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir, Papu Gomez

Almeria vs Sevilla Prediction

Almeria will rely on the goalscoring prowess of Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq. The former Roma and Rangers striker has been linked with clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, and Almeria might have some problems if they let go of the 25-year old.

Sevilla, on the other hand, sold star centre-back Jules Kounde to Barcelona. They have already signed Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich. They have also signed Alex Telles and Isco as well, and having finished 4th last season, will look to improve on that.

Sevilla to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 0-2 Sevilla

