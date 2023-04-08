Almeria vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Valencia in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday.

Almeria vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. Los Che were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Almeria, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo last week and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Almeria vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Almeria and have won eight of their last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

Almeria have won only two of their last 13 matches against Valencia in La Liga and have won both these games away from home.

Valencia have played six games away from home against Almeria without a single defeat - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Almeria held Valencia to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and could avoid meeting in both their matches against Los Che for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

Almeria are winless in their last four games in La Liga and have played out draws in their last two matches - they have not played three such games in a row since November 2010.

Almeria vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have struggled to justify expectations so far this season and will be intent on ensuring their survival in the top flight. Los Che have good players at their disposal but are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment.

Almeria have shown flashes of their potential this season but have also struggled to make their mark. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Valencia

Almeria vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Almeria to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Justin Kluivert to score - Yes

