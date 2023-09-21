Almeria vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Almeria and Valencia go head-to-head at the Power Horse Stadium on Saturday.

Vicente Moreno’s side head into the weekend looking to pick up their first win of the season and move from the bottom of the table.

Almeria were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Villarreal at the Estadi de la Ceràmica last Sunday.

Moreno’s men have now lost four of their opening five matches this season, with a 1-1 draw with Cadiz on August 28 being the exception.

Almeria are one of just two sides yet to taste victory in the new La Liga campaign and currently sit rooted to the bottom of the league table.

Valencia, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Atletico Madrid 3-0 on home turf last Saturday.

Prior to that, Ruben Baraja’s men kicked off the season with two straight wins before suffering successive defeats against Osasuna and Alaves.

With nine points from five matches, Valencia are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Almeria vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Valencia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Almeria have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Moreno’s men have failed to win their last eight La Liga matches, losing five and claiming three draws since May’s 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Valencia are unbeaten in four of the last five away matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Almeria have lost their opening three home matches this season, conceding eight goals and scoring three so far.

Almeria vs Valencia Prediction

Almeria have stumbled into the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a positive result to kick-start their momentum.

However, we are backing Valencia to pick up where they dropped off against Atletico Madrid and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Valencia

Almeria vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Valencia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last six clashes)