Alphonso Davies chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has chosen between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with ESPN FC on their YouTube channel, Alphonso Davies had no hesitation in picking Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Canadian came up against Messi in the UEFA Champions League last season, a game which saw the Bundesliga giants famously win 8-2 against Barcelona. However, Davies still has immense respect for the Argentine maestro.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football for more than 15 years now. Although both of them are on the wrong side of 30, they are still going strong.

Alphonso Davies, on the other hand, is one of the brightest young talents in football currently. Still only 20, he has already put in some memorable performances and dealt with the threat of Messi expertly in the Champions League.

The video also involves the talented Borussia Dortmund duo of Gio Reyna and Erling Haaland. While Gio Reyna also chose Messi over Ronaldo, Erling Haaland refused to answer the question.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are showing no signs of slowing down

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the two greatest superstars of the modern generation. While Lionel Messi's future has been subject to intense speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for Juventus in 2021.

🗣️ Koeman: "Messi is now excited, refreshed and relieved of muscle pain." pic.twitter.com/sdqHIh88hY — infosfcb (@infosfcb) January 26, 2021

Both Messi and Ronaldo are near the top of their league's scoring charts once again. They are still capable of being decisive and winning matches on their own single-handedly.

With Juventus and Barcelona struggling to be their dominant selves this season, both Ronald Koeman and Andrea Pirlo will be counting on their star men to step up and guide their respective teams to glory.

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has entertained football fans for more than 15 years, with its peak being the time when the Portuguese superstar was at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo since turning 30 Years old.



THE GREATEST EVER. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LvDk2SCIPG — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) January 25, 2021

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus met against Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League. Ronaldo scored two penalties to give the Old Lady a comfortable 3-0 win at the Camp Nou.

With Messi being linked with an exit from Barcelona and Ronaldo now 35, the famous rivalry which defined an entire generation could slowly be winding down to an end.

