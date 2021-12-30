"They've already got one manager sacked"- Shearer warns Rangnick and suggests Manchester United players may have attitude problems

Alan Shearer has stated how there's a massive question mark looming over Manchester United gaffer Ralf Rangnick's head. He also criticized the roster for their "bad attitude."

Manchester United were unable to get grab all 3 points against relegation threatened Newcastle United. Edinson Cavani's equalizer in the latter stages of the game helped The Red Devils remain undefeated under the interim German gaffer.

Gary Neville described the United players as "whingers," and singled out Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo as the worst performers for United at St. James' Park.

Shearer, on the flip side, has landed all the blame on the players and has criticized them for getting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked through their lack of effort.

Here's what he said on Amazon Prime:

"Man United were dreadful, they were really poor. There was a lot of bad attitude in the game. It didn’t look to me like a happy camp. He tried to change it at half-time and they got the goal, but their performance didn’t really improve."

Ahead of the game against Burnley, the former Magpies legend further added:

"I think this is a huge game for United because already the question marks are there for the manager. They’ve already got one manager sacked. Those players have to go out and prove they want to stay and want to be part of that incredible football club. They’ve got a lot of individuals at United, I don’t quite see a team yet."

Manchester United have looked colorless despite a few good performances here and there

The Red Devils have looked devoid of any creativity in the last few months. They're yet to score more than one goal per game under Ralf Rangnick.

Edinson Cavani might've scored an equalizer in their latest game, but he's been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial, too, has struggled with game time and is looking for a move away from Manchester United.

Premier League @premierleague



#MUNBUR Man Utd are unbeaten in their final #PL match in each of the last nine calendar years (W6 D3) Man Utd are unbeaten in their final #PL match in each of the last nine calendar years (W6 D3)#MUNBUR https://t.co/L1GqNQLOYW

Interestingly, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek, too, have been warming the bench for a while now. They could be looking for moves away from the club in January.

Ronaldo, Rashford, Greenwood and more recently Jadon Sancho have been the go-to choices for the new interim manager.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United take on Burnley for their final game of 2021 and will hope to return to winning ways.

Edited by Ashwin