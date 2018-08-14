Alvaro Morata hails Chelsea's new signing

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 4.01K // 14 Aug 2018, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Morata is optimistic about the new season

Alvaro Morata is a divisive figure at Chelsea. Some fans are willing to trust him and want the club to afford him time to settle down and prove himself while the rest of them want to have a go at his jugulars.

After getting off to a flyer, Morata's form diminished and his contributions dwindled to a trickle. However, the Spaniard is hoping for better days under new coach Maurizio Sarri. Though he was deployed against Huddersfield, a game Chelsea won 3-0, he failed to provide any significant impact on the game.

Though there is a lot of concern regarding Chelsea's frontline, the midfield looks solid and ready for fresh challenges. It was midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho who scored Chelsea's first two goals of the season while Pedro finished off the third.

Chelsea have also added Mateo Kovacic to their midfield and he could prove to be a real something in the weeks to come. And his former teammate at Real Madrid, Alvaro Morata is optimistic about linking up with the Croat.

Morata told the club's official website,

“Mateo, first of all, is an amazing person.”

"He is a midfielder who is good with the ball, very technical.“

"He’s a very good player which is very important for us because we need top players,” he added.

The duo had earned great praise during their time together at the Bernabeu where they lifted the Champions League trophy together.

On being asked about how Kovacic can help Chelsea, Morata said,

"He can break through the lines with his quality, he can score goals and he has a lot of power in his legs."

"With him we will win a lot of possession and he has the ability to carry the ball into the final third and provide passes for the strikers.”

The 25-year-old also believes that Kovacic can help him improve at Chelsea.

“Yes, he gave me a lot of assists in Madrid."

“We enjoy playing together and I’m very happy to have him here. I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the world.

“I always try to help the new signings settle in, I remember when I first came here my team-mates helped me, and now it’s time for me to do the same.”

Chelsea will hope that Kovacic's addition will help Morata get his goalscoring form back. Their history together suggests that it will.