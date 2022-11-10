"Always a dream to play the biggest competition with my country" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reacts to being named in France squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has expressed his pleasure at the chance to represent France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As expected, Mbappe was selected in Les Bleus' 25-man squad for the marquee competition set to commence later this month. Didier Deschamps will be counting on the PSG forward, who lit up the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has been in good form this season.

Taking to Twitter after France's squad announcement, Kylian Mbappe wrote (translated from French):

"Always a dream to play the biggest competition with my country. 🇫🇷🏆"

The 23-year-old has already made 59 appearances for his country, scoring 28 goals and laying out 21 assists. His crowning moment in a France jersey came four years ago as he scored four times and assisted once to help Deschamps' men lift the FIFA World Cup.

He has since gone on to add the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League trophy to his resume as well.

Mbappe has also been in superb form for PSG this season. In 19 matches across all competitions, the Frenchman has scored 18 goals and laid out five assists. He has helped the Parisians stay unbeaten in 20 matches across all competitions this term.

France name strong squad led by Kylian Mbappe for 2022 FIFA World Cup despite lingering injury issues

The jam-packed schedule for the 2022-23 club season has already seen multiple national teams lose players to injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France are also among a number of teams set to miss out on key players this winter. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, two major contributors to Les Bleus' dream run in the 2018 World Cup, look set to miss out. Mike Maignan and Wesley Fofana are also yet to recover from their respective injuries.

However, France have long been renowned for their squad depth, which has been reflected in the team picked for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Here's the full 25-man roster selected by Didier Deschamps:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Stade Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig).

