“Always more important when the players and coaches choose” – Lewandowski aims sly dig at Ballon d’Or after winning Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski took a swipe at the Ballon d’Or by claiming the players and coaches having a say on the eventual winner is more important.

Lewandowski won his second FIFA The Best award on Monday to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally. He finished ahead of Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah in the process.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lewandowski on not winning the Ballon d'Or: "Each award has different rules. For me it's always more important when the players and coaches choose. For me that's worth more than when there are no players and no coaches." Lewandowski on not winning the Ballon d'Or: "Each award has different rules. For me it's always more important when the players and coaches choose. For me that's worth more than when there are no players and no coaches." https://t.co/nXtoSVZCLR

Despite winning the award twice in a row, Lewandowski has never won the Ballon d’Or award. Unlike FIFA The Best award, the Ballon d’Or winners are decided by journalists and not the players and coaches.

Lewandowski explained that while winning awards that are voted for by coaches and players has more meaning, it’s the trophies won with the team that matter more:

"Each award has different rules. For me it's always more important when the players and coaches choose. For me that's worth more than when there are no players and no coaches." Lewandowski said.

"For me, the individual awards are always very special because a big number of coaches and players vote for the winner. But the trophies with the team are the biggest and most important,” he added.

Lewandowski will target the Ballon d’Or award in 2022

Although his choice of words might make it seem like he feels he was unfairly denied the Ballon d’Or for a second year running, Lewandowski will be a contender for the award in 2022.

The Poland star was the clear front-runner for the Ballon d’Or in 2020 before the award was canceled because of a COVID-19.

Lewandowski’s performances have rarely dipped in the last few years as he has consistently found the back of the net.

Last season, the forward broke Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season yet finished behind Messi in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

He is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Bundesliga with an incredible 23 goals, and has also mustered nine goals in the Champions League so far.

Lewandowski has set the bar high for strikers in Europe, and if he keeps his form, he is likely to be the favorite for the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Only Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema are scoring at a rate close to the Pole. While Lionel Messi has struggled for form and fitness at PSG, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined a team in disarray and might not be in contention later this year.

