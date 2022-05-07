“Always proud to represent this amazing club” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after winning player of the month award at Manchester United 

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again claimed the Player of the Month award at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old legendary forward has been voted United's April Player of the Month following what has been another remarkable goalscoring outing.

Ronaldo has now won four of the awards in United's current campaign and he commented on the accomplishment on Instagram, saying:

"Thanks to all the supporters who voted for me and to all my teammates who helped me achieve this award once again."

He continued:

"I’m always proud to represent this amazing club and it’s very gratifying to be acknowledged by the Man. United community."

The Portuguese star had a fine month despite his side's woes.

Against Norwich City on April 16 the talismanic forward scored a memorable hat-trick which kept Manchester United's slight hopes of a top-four finish alive.

He then scored in the Red Devils' defeat to Arsenal on April 23. His fantastic strike would only be a consolation as his side lost 3-1 on the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored a brilliant equalizer against Chelsea on April 28 having taken the ball in his stride and smashed it past Edouard Mendy.

These fantastic feats were all accomplished during a difficult period for the legendary forward off the pitch with his baby boy sadly passing away.

It is testament to the character of the veteran striker that he is still capable of having an impact even in such personal strife.

The former Real Madrid star will be looking to end his season on a high and currently sits third in the Premier League top scorer charts.

His 18 goals in 29 Premier League games is only bettered by Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung Min (18).

Erik ten Hag to build his Manchester United team around Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to remain at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag replaces interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season and will oversee a huge rebuild of the Old Trafford side.

Much has been said over the future of Ronaldo at United, but his new coach reportedly is keen on keeping him.

According to Telegraph, Ten Hag wants the 37-year-old to remain a Manchester United player and see out the remaining year of his contract.

utdreport @utdreport @JBurtTelegraph] Erik ten Hag has been impressed by the way Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to carry #mufc during this season’s adversity #mulive Erik ten Hag has been impressed by the way Cristiano Ronaldo has attempted to carry #mufc during this season’s adversity #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph]

The Dutch coach is even considering building his team around the legendary striker with a huge influx of talent anticipated.

Whether or not he stays at the club, Ronaldo has certainly added quite a few feathers to his glittering cap at United this season.

