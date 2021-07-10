America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

America Mineiro invite Atletico Mineiro to the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Saturday as league action continues in the Brazilian Serie A.

After winning two league games in a row, the hosts fell 4-0 to Fortaleza in their previous outing on Wednesday. They are currently 15th in the league standings and have lost five of their 10 games so far.

The visiting side have fared a little better and have recorded three wins in a row. They won 2-1 against Flamengo on Wednesday, which took them to fourth place in the league standings.

Eu não ia postar não, mas já que o meu amigo Carlos Magno pediu... Está aí ATUALIZADA! #CampeonatoDoBrasileiro 🇧🇷 https://t.co/btbfJO217z pic.twitter.com/dbblfQMOLK — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) July 9, 2021

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 12 times across all competitions since 2011. Atletico have been the dominant side in this fixture and have been victorious seven times so far while the remaining five games have ended all square.

They last met in the Campeonato Mineiro finals in May. The two-legged title-decider ended in a goalless draw and the visiting side were declared the winner on account of a better goal-scoring record in the first round fixtures.

America Mineiro form guide (Brasileiro Serie A): L-W-W-D-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide (Brasileiro Serie A): W-W-W-L-L

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

America Mineiro

Marlon, Gustavinho, Kawê and Ademir are injury concerns for the home team for this fixture. Léo Passos and Luiz Fernando are recovering from long-term injuries and this fixture comes too soon for the duo.

Bruno Nazário did not make the trip to Fortaleza but has resumed training and is in contention to start here.

FOCO NO CLÁSSICO!! ⚔️⚽



Na manhã desta quinta-feira, o elenco americano iniciou a preparação para o clássico mineiro deste sábado, contra o @Atletico.



Saiba mais ➡️ https://t.co/YuF5IA2F6c#CoelhãoSérieA#PraCimaDelesCoelho #SomosVolt pic.twitter.com/qartrlgcxU — América FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) July 8, 2021

Injured: Marlon, Gustavinho, Kawê, Ademir, Léo Passos, Luiz Fernando

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Mineiro

Ignacio Fernández and Keno are undergoing physical therapy and remain unavailable on account of injuries. Eduardo Vargas and Marrony became the latest casualties for the visiting side after picking up injuries in the warm-up and the game against Flamengo respectively. Goalkeeper Rafael is out long-term with a shoulder injury.

Guilherme Arana has been called up for the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Brazil squad for the tournament and has been released by the club.

📸 O treino desta quinta-feira deu início à preparação para o jogo contra o América, sábado, na @arenaindepa!#VamoGalo 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/7Hf6MuRlRd — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) July 8, 2021

Injured: Ignacio Fernández, Keno, Eduardo Vargas, Marrony, Rafael

Suspended: None

Unavailable : Guilherme Arana

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matheus Cavichioli; Eduardo, Anderson, Bauermann, João Paulo; Zé Ricardo, Juninho Valoura; Marcelo Toscano, Felipe Azevedo, Rodolfo; Ribamar

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Everson; Mariano Tripodi, Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello, Tche Tche; Jair, Allan, Matias Zaracho; Hulk, Jefferson Savarino, Hyoran

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

The hosts are winless in their encounters against Atletico and given their current form, their record will most likely stay the same. Atletico have scored four goals more than the hosts and conceded six goals fewer.

All things taken into consideration, a win for the visitors looks like the most likely outcome from the game, though the game could be a closely contested one.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Atletico Mineiro.

