America Mineiro vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

America Mineiro host Ceara at the Arena Independencia in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday with both teams experiencing contrasting seasons so far.

America Mineiro are currently involved in a relegation scrap, and are 19th in the league. Vagner Mancini's side have picked up their form of late, having lost only one of their last five fixtures.

The Coelho will know that a win on Sunday could see them potentially finish the weekend outside the relegation zone.

Ceara, on the other hand, have had a solid season so far. Guto Ferreira's side are currently eighth in the table and have lost only one of their last 13 league games. A win on Sunday would potentially take Vozao up to fifth in the league.

Both teams are looking for a win for different reasons, and that should make Sunday's game an interesting matchup.

America Mineiro vs Ceara Head-to-Head

America Mineiro have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The hosts have won one of their last five meetings, with the other four ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in September 2018.

America Mineiro Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Ceara Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

America Mineiro vs Ceara Team News

Klaus will be a huge miss for Ceara

America Mineiro

America Mineiro will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game. Eduardo, Yan Sasse and Ribamar are unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Ze Ricardo, Chrigor, Jory, Ale and Leo Passos will all miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Eduardo, Yan Sasse, Ribamar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Ze Ricardo, Chrigor, Jory, Ale, Leo Passos

Ceara

Ceara have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Flamengo last time out.

Joao Ricardo, Klaus and Vitor Jacare are all still out injured.

Injured: Joao Ricardo, Klaus, Vitor Jacare

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

America Mineiro vs Ceara Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matheus Cavichioli; Joao Paulo, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Gabriel, Patric; Juninho, Juninho Valoura; Felipe Azevedo, Fabricio, Ademir Santos; Rodolfo

Ceara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard; Bruno Pacheco, Luiz Otavio, Messias, Fabinho; William Oliveira, Fernando Sobral; Vinicius Lima, Vinicius, Rick; Cleber

America Mineiro vs Ceara Prediction

Both sides are in similar form but America Mineiro are greatly weakened and that should be evident on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with Ceara emerging victorious.

Prediction: America Mineiro 0-1 Ceara

