América vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022–23

Leagues Cup Showcase - Club America v Los Angeles Football Club

Club América will play host to Tigres UANL at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Apertura on Sunday.

Club América have leapt from fifth spot to second place behind leaders Monterrey, who enjoy a two-point advantage thanks to an extra game played. Since they got back on their feet by the fifth matchday, Águilas have been unstoppable.

They have won their last five games home and away. Last season they finished fourth and have made the title their principal objective for the new campaign. América achieved their last league success four years ago in 2018 but are on track to seal a record 14th title.

Tigres UANL could have probably hit the summit of the standings by now if they had maintained their flawless streak. However, their campaign has stalled to fifth spot following a loss and three consecutive draws. That shouldn’t be cause for great concern as only 11 rounds of games have been played so far. Los Tigres finished second last season and are among the title hopefuls for the new term. América are an immense challenge for Tigres, whose last win and draw against Águilas date back to 2019.

One of the major causes of Tigres UANL’s setbacks has been red cards, with six issued already this term. They will hope to avoid disciplinary action in Mexico City.

América vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head

América have won their last five clashes at home and away, with Tigres securing three draws, a win and a loss in their most recent five games.

América form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tigres UANL form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

América vs Tigres UANL News

América

Sensational centre-forward Henry Martín will be eying his eighth goal as well as his fifth assist on Sunday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tigres UANL

Former France international André-Pierre Gignac has been leading the attack consistently in the new season and will likely be in his post against América. He has scored four goals so far and delivered two assists.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

América vs Tigres UANL Predicted Xls

Club América (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layun, Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin

Tigres UANL (3-5-2): Nahuel Guzman (GK), Jesus Angulo, Diego Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Juan Vigon, Raymundo Fulgencio, Guido Pizarro, Andre Pierre Gignac, Luis Quinones

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

América vs Tigres UANL Prediction

América are tied with Santos Laguna on 22 points, with three clubs trailing behind on 21 points each. América could lose their spot if they fail to claim maximum points against Tigres UANL.

Club América are expected to win thanks to their top form, determination and home advantage.

Prediction: América 3-0 Tigres UANL

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P