Amorebieta vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Amorebieta take to the pitch for the first time in 2024 when they welcome Celta Vigo to the Instalaciones de Lezama in the last 32 or the Copa del Rey on Sunday.

Rafael Benítez’s men kicked off the new year with a hard-fought victory over Real Betis in La Liga and will look to continue in the same vein.

Amorebieta rounded off their schedule for 2023 last time out when they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Alcorcon at the Instalaciones de Lezama.

This capped off a disappointing first half of the season for Alejandro Castro’s men, who are currently 21st in the La Liga 2 table, only above rock-bottom Cartagena on goal difference.

Amorebieta will now look to find their feet in the Copa del Rey, where they picked up a 1-0 victory over Levante back in December.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, kicked off the new year on a high as they scraped a 2-1 home victory over Real Betis last Wednesday.

Prior to that, Benítez’s men saw their five-game winless run come to an end in their final game of 2023 when they were beaten 3-2 by Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Celta Vigo, who are currently 17th in the La Liga table, now turn their sights to the Copa del Rey, where they saw off Turegno 4-2 in the opening round, five weeks before claiming a 2-1 win over Sestao River on December 7.

Amorebieta vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Amorebieta and Celta Vigo, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since late November.

Amorebieta have won just one of their last eight home matches while losing four and claiming three draws since the start of October.

The La Liga outfit are winless in four of their last five away games across all competitions, losing twice and picking up two draws since November.

Amorebieta vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo will be licking their lips as they take on an Amorebieta side who have struggled to get going in recent weeks. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Benítez’s men to come away with the win.

Prediction: Amorebieta 1-3 Celta Vigo

Amorebieta vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of Celta Vigo’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the visitors’ last six outings)