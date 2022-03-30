"An absolute joke" - Gareth Southgate slams fans for 'unacceptable' treatment of England star

England manager Gareth Southgate tore into fans for jeering Manchester United star Harry Maguire when his name was announced as part of the Three Lions' starting line-up in last night's 3-0 international friendly victory against Ivory Coast. Maguire continued to be booed during the match and Southgate was having none of it as he blasted the fans in a post-match interview.

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Harry Maguire being booed by England fans on the basis of him playing poorly for a team they do not support and likely actively dislike. Despite him being generally very good/important/reliable for the team they do support, for whom he is currently playing.

The Three Lions completed a routine win against Ivory Coast last night, with Tyrone Mings, Raheem Sterling and Ollie Watkins finding the back of the net. It was also a defensively sound outing for the English side, with Harry Maguire putting in a 'pretty faultless' performance, as per Gareth Southgate.

After the final whistle, the manager was quick to lash out at the English fans who booed Maguire and for their 'unacceptable' treatment of the Manchester United star.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Southgate backed his player and said:

“I thought the reception was a joke, an absolute joke.

“The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal. I don't get it. We're either all in this together or we're not.

“He's in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you've played at the level he has for us and put the performances in he has, it should be total commitment behind him."

Southgate then praised Maguire for his performance in last night's friendly, saying:

“I don't get it at all. His performance was pretty faultless really.

“He stepped out from the back really well for his first goal, was involved in the second one too. So, yeah. The team are totally united.”

The English manager sympathized with Maguire and labeled the fans' behavior as unacceptable.

“We recognise everyone has difficult moments but he's a top player and he will come through it," Southgate said.

“They are real England fans and some are influenced by whatever - social media or players that played previously who are influencing opinion.

“The club situation is obviously very difficult but he's in an England shirt.

“I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it's never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team.”

Jack Grealish also defends England teammate Harry Maguire

Jack Grealish also stood by Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate wasn't the only one to speak out against the fans for the way they treated Harry Maguire, with Manchester City star Jack Grealish also standing up for the 29-year-old defender. Following the Three Lions' win against Ivory Coast, Grealish said:

“He has been brilliant and it is ridiculous for him to get booed. It is not something the team likes.”

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh