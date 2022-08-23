"An absolute mannequin" "He's absolutely finished" - Liverpool superstar gets ripped apart for his role in Sancho's opening goal for Manchester United

Liverpool went 1-0 down to Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford at half-time on Monday (August 22). The Red Devils managed to take control of the scoreline with a Jadon Sancho goal, but fans have not been impressed with how the Reds defended against it.
Football fans took to Twitter to slam Reds superstar Virgil van Dijk for his role in the opening goal in the 16th minute, as the centre-back failed to close down Sancho. While James Milner notably went in for the block, Van Dijk did not move towards the United winger, giving Sancho time to take the goal with ease.
Fans have not been pleased with Van Dijk so far, and here is a selection of their tweets ripping the Netherlands international apart:
A thrilling first-half ended with Manchester United in the lead against Liverpool
Manchester United gave a good account of themselves in the first-half of their clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils took control of the game early on and scored within 20 minutes to set themselves up for success.
The Red Devils started the game brightly and were unlucky not to open the scoring with Anthony Elanga early in the game, but they made amends for that quickly. Jason Sancho broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. The former Borussia Dortmund forward looked phenomenal, putting James Milner on his back before finding the back of the net.
Liverpool, however, found their dominance after the goal and pressed the home side until the whistle went for half time. The Red Devils almost got forced into an own goal as a result of the intense pressure from the Reds. But the home side were able to take control of the situation and maintain a 1-0 scoreline.
Manchester United ended the half rightly in the lead, with their performance on the day a vast improvement on their previous performances. Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his team’s application and performance and so will the fans, some of whom were worried after their sloppy start to the season.
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be disappointed to have conceded first in another Premier League game with the Reds going behind in all of their league games so far.