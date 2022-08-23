"An absolute mannequin" "He's absolutely finished" - Liverpool superstar gets ripped apart for his role in Sancho's opening goal for Manchester United

Liverpool went 1-0 down to Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford at half-time on Monday (August 22). The Red Devils managed to take control of the scoreline with a Jadon Sancho goal, but fans have not been impressed with how the Reds defended against it.

Football fans took to Twitter to slam Reds superstar Virgil van Dijk for his role in the opening goal in the 16th minute, as the centre-back failed to close down Sancho. While James Milner notably went in for the block, Van Dijk did not move towards the United winger, giving Sancho time to take the goal with ease.

Fans have not been pleased with Van Dijk so far, and here is a selection of their tweets ripping the Netherlands international apart:

𝟗. @GreatWhiteNueve ً @TheFergusonWay https://t.co/oSgiDGAFD9 Van Dijk is an absolute mannequin. Can't believe this guy was compared to all time greats like Sergio Ramos after one or two world class seasons. twitter.com/TheFergusonWay… Van Dijk is an absolute mannequin. Can't believe this guy was compared to all time greats like Sergio Ramos after one or two world class seasons. twitter.com/TheFergusonWay…

Joe Butterfield @joebutters Van Dijk again, what the fuck is he doing? He's becoming regularly at fault for goals. Van Dijk again, what the fuck is he doing? He's becoming regularly at fault for goals.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Martinez showing Van Dijk how to close down a shot quickly. Levels. Martinez showing Van Dijk how to close down a shot quickly. Levels.

Leanne Prescott @_lfcleanne Van Dijk has had a very poor start to the season. Van Dijk has had a very poor start to the season.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Van Dijk was acting like a kid who’s been told to stand in the corner and put his hands behind his back on that Sancho goal. Van Dijk was acting like a kid who’s been told to stand in the corner and put his hands behind his back on that Sancho goal.

with sense @analmylatina Van Dijk trying to defend with his aura will never not be funny to me Van Dijk trying to defend with his aura will never not be funny to me 😭😭😭

Azeez Ishola ❼ @Olaz01 Van Dijk will go down as the most overrated footballer in the history of the premier league. Van Dijk will go down as the most overrated footballer in the history of the premier league.

Jeff @JdristaJr I’ll never forgive some of you for entertaining the Van Dijk - Ramos, Pique, Ferdinand, Godin, Varane, Pepe etc.. comparisons. He’s no better than Maguire, he just benefits from Klopp’s Liverpool system. I’ll never forgive some of you for entertaining the Van Dijk - Ramos, Pique, Ferdinand, Godin, Varane, Pepe etc.. comparisons. He’s no better than Maguire, he just benefits from Klopp’s Liverpool system.

ًEllis. @UtdEIIis Van Dijk’s got to be the most overrated defender of all time man. Van Dijk’s got to be the most overrated defender of all time man.

🗼 @Usman9i Van Dijk was trying to look at Sancho’s eyes Van Dijk was trying to look at Sancho’s eyes 😭😭

🐬 @mellamodev Van Dijk throwing his back out like a bad b, GO DEFEND BIG MAN Van Dijk throwing his back out like a bad b, GO DEFEND BIG MAN

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Van Dijk’s passive approach to defending at the start of this season (it was even apparent for one of Haaland’s missed chances in the Community Shield). Conversation to be had. Van Dijk’s passive approach to defending at the start of this season (it was even apparent for one of Haaland’s missed chances in the Community Shield). Conversation to be had.

RZ @rxlfpacked Van Dijk using the smell of his Dior Sauvage to stop Sancho from shooting Van Dijk using the smell of his Dior Sauvage to stop Sancho from shooting https://t.co/N8ciR8tMM5

aidan azzar @YA1___ Van Dijk how about u put a fucking foot in for once u overrated b*tch Van Dijk how about u put a fucking foot in for once u overrated b*tch

ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ @PabIotommo The fuck is Van Dijk doing. He’s absolutely finished. The fuck is Van Dijk doing. He’s absolutely finished.

A thrilling first-half ended with Manchester United in the lead against Liverpool

Manchester United gave a good account of themselves in the first-half of their clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The Red Devils took control of the game early on and scored within 20 minutes to set themselves up for success.

The Red Devils started the game brightly and were unlucky not to open the scoring with Anthony Elanga early in the game, but they made amends for that quickly. Jason Sancho broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. The former Borussia Dortmund forward looked phenomenal, putting James Milner on his back before finding the back of the net.

Liverpool, however, found their dominance after the goal and pressed the home side until the whistle went for half time. The Red Devils almost got forced into an own goal as a result of the intense pressure from the Reds. But the home side were able to take control of the situation and maintain a 1-0 scoreline.

Manchester United ended the half rightly in the lead, with their performance on the day a vast improvement on their previous performances. Erik ten Hag will be pleased with his team’s application and performance and so will the fans, some of whom were worried after their sloppy start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be disappointed to have conceded first in another Premier League game with the Reds going behind in all of their league games so far.

