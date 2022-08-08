"An intriguing sub-plot" - Robbie Fowler analyses race for 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot 

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has backed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to 'score goals in abundance' in the Premier League and be a contender for the Golden Boot award.

The 22-year-old scored twice in his Premier League debut against West Ham United as Pep Guardiola's side secured a comfortable victory to begin their title defense.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut as #MCFC got their league campaign off to a winning start. Erling Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut as #MCFC got their league campaign off to a winning start. https://t.co/7KU2QUxL4t

Fowler believes the race to become the division's top scorer will be a fascinating one, following Mohamed Salah's and Son Heung-Min's joint victory last season. The former England forward told The Mirror:

"Erling Haaland may be the bookies’ favourite to win the Golden Boot - but the race to become the Premier League's top goalscorer should provide an intriguing sub-plot this season."

He added:

"Manchester City’s new £51million striker was given a bit of stick for his performance in last weekend’s Community Shield. But I was hugely impressed by the intelligence of the runs that Haaland made in behind Liverpool’s defence at the King Power Stadium, and I think it is only a matter of time before Kevin De Bruyne and Co tune themselves into the same wavelength as the powerful Norwegian No 9."

He further said:

"Haaland will score goals in abundance, I have absolutely no doubt about that. But I’m not sure the battle for the Golden Boot will be as clear-cut as the current odds are suggesting. Strikers love scoring goals. It’s in the blood."

90min @90min_Football



The latest unbelievable attacking force that Pep Guardiola has managed. Lionel Messi . . . Robert Lewandowski . . . Sergio Aguero . . . Erling Haaland . . .The latest unbelievable attacking force that Pep Guardiola has managed. Lionel Messi . . . Robert Lewandowski . . . Sergio Aguero . . . Erling Haaland . . .The latest unbelievable attacking force that Pep Guardiola has managed. 🔥 https://t.co/i31bHKVIgX

Robbie Fowler claims Premier League golden boot holds more importance for today's superstars

Fowler, whose 163 goals put him eighth on the all-time Premier League record goalscorers list, added that he believes players are more motivated to win the Golden Boot now than when he played.

The Liverpool hero also believes Mohamed Salah will have an excellent season for Jurgen Klopp's team, as he added:

"When I played, the Golden Boot was nothing more than a pleasant distraction that caught your eye when they showed the current goal-standings at the end of Match of the Day. Things have changed. There seems to be more kudos attached to the accolade these days."

He added:

"Mo Salah and Son Heung-min shared the honour last season - and I think there will be plenty of interest from Liverpool and Tottenham this time as well. It’s amazing to think that Salah still managed to score 23 goals last season despite the constant background rumblings caused by his contract stalemate with his club.

He concluded by saying:

"I’ve detected a real spring in Salah’s step during pre-season after he finally secured the deal that made sense for both parties."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Mo Salah was the only Premier League player ever to score in the opening fixture in five consecutive seasons. He's now done it in six. #LFC Mo Salah was the only Premier League player ever to score in the opening fixture in five consecutive seasons. He's now done it in six. #LFC

