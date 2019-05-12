An ode to Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham Hotspur

Throwback to the transfer window at the end of the 2017-18 football season: While most of the biggest clubs in Europe spent enormous amounts of money trying to strengthen their squads for the next season, Tottenham Hotspur were not able to add a single new player to their roster. This was not only seen as a failure on part of the club but was also seen as a fatal blow to their ambitions of winning a trophy.

Over the last few years, Spurs have developed a reputation of managing to challenge for titles for most of the season but failing to get over the line. And their failure to strengthen their squad last summer was seen as a sign that history was about to repeat itself. So, it was hardly a surprise that they had a great domestic campaign this season and were even seen as title contenders until they lost form at worst possible time, towards the end of the season.

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

However, along with their domestic campaign, Mauricio Pochettino and his men managed to hold their own in the UEFA Champions Leauge as well. Despite being handed a tough group stage draw with the likes of Inter Milan and FC Barcelona for company, the Lilywhites managed to fight their way into the second stage of the competition.

In fact, this was an achievement in itself given that the club had not signed a player in the summer transfer. However, football fans and pundits were so caught up by Spurs' inactivity in the market that they began to overlook one of their biggest strengths, the ability to play a consistent squad for the vast majority of the season.

During his time in charge of the club, not only has Pochettino been able to identify his best starting 11, but he has also succeeded in getting them to play a very attractive style of possession-based football. While the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have struggled to find and field their best possible starting 11 this season, the Argentine manager's relatively lengthy spell in charge of the North London club has certainly given him an upper hand over some of Spurs' rivals.

In addition to this, the fact that Spurs do not have a marquee name in their ranks works in their favour. This isn't to say that the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min among others are not big names. Instead of a marquee signing, though, Pochettino and Spurs have a group of players who care about the name on the front of their jersey, more than the name at the back. And anyone who understands the game will vouch for the fact that this is perhaps the most important thing that a team can wish for on the football pitch.

Far too often football clubs across the globe have been guilty of trying to buy success by heavily investing in star players and Spurs' lack of signings comes as a much-needed breath of fresh air in these times. This isn't to say that the club has not tried to sign players, though they have been linked to a few names, none of those have materialized. While this may have been viewed as a failure in the short term, the club's exploits in this season's Champions League is making it seem like a blessing in disguise.

Spurs' miraculous comeback against Ajax Amsterdam in mid-week was not driven by a big-money marquee signing, rather it was spearheaded by 11 determined men who were ready to run themselves to the ground from the first minute to the last. It was orchestrated by a manager who possibly decided to stay at the club despite being linked with a move to a much bigger club not so long ago. And the miracle was performed by a group of players who gave their everything for the club, despite trailing for the most part on the night.

Their performance in mid-week has rightfully earned Pochettino and his men a shot at Champions League glory in Madrid on June 1. Regardless of how that game plays out, Spurs have already earned their rightful place in Champions League folklore on the basis of their heroics in the semi-final. Spurs' performance against Ajax will deservedly be talked about by fans for years to come. But perhaps most importantly, it also proved to be a timely reminder of how players should play the game. As Tony Adams once famously said, "Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name at the back".