An open letter to Nasser Al-Khelaifi

A heartfelt letter to Nasser with regards to the bandwagon effect he has created in the transfer market with his ludicrous amount of money.

Khelafi and record signing Neymar

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Dear Nasser Al-Khelaifi,

As your accounts swell and your employees pat you on your back for your Paris Saint Germain team’s success, our pockets are becoming empty, our passion for the game lesser and our hostility towards you greater.

You, sir, with your ludicrous amount of money, have ruined the transfer market and the beautiful game, In doing so, you've also ruined the lives of a few of us, ardent fans.

Your team is embarking on a pursuit of world dominance, and whilst much of Europe appreciates these ambitions, you are achieving this at the expense of us, fans.

The fans – the lifeblood that you suck off. Us, fans -without which there is neither your Neymar's Sombero nor your Mbappe's scissor feints to sell around.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record

To remind you of what you just did sir, you splashed a world-record £198 million earlier this season to sign a Brazilian from Barcelona. If that wasn’t enough, you met another club’s (the one that stole the title away from you) sky-high demands to sign an exciting teenager.

A sky-high demand which they were forced to set just to shoo you away. But you sir, didn’t pick up the hint. You failed to shrug off your desperation. You seduced an 18 year old with all that money. We can hardly blame him considering you offered a 900% increase in wages from £16,000 to £140,000 wages to play at your Parc des Princes.

With that Mbappe move, you only managed to start a snowball effect. You had officially won the race to ruin world football. Inspired by you and your ways, with all that obscene amount of money you transferred to somewhere in Catalonia, the president of Barcelona - Bartomeu splashed £135.5 million on another 20 year old.

Paris Saint Germain unveiling new signing Kylian Mbappe

But you can hardly blame poor Barto either. If he was to make football enjoyable for us, his team would have to compete with yours. He had to spend big to persuade the boy to arrive and offer him the high wages that you have now standardized.

The poor German CEO at Borussia and his team had to bear the brunt of the boy's antics. You also created ripples elsewhere. An Ox was sold for £40 million and now a man by the name of van Dijk went for £75 million.

As FIFA continues to try and ensure level playing field by testing players for performance-doping elsewhere, you have entered a ridiculously unfair playing field. How we wish you were tested for financial doping. Do you mind running through the tests for it?

Barca bought Dembele for an astronomical sum

If not elsewhere look within your own, club dear sir. You stockpiled your talent and left them to rot as if you were oblivious to their existence. You had 2 spots in the wings but you had 7 players competing for it.

Three is necessary, four luxury, and at five you’d argue that if the man at Madrid can be praised for it under the name of bench strength, why can’t I? Six is overstretching it. But what’s seven? You’ve got Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria, Draxler, Lucas Moura, Ben Arfa and Lo Celso.

We were indeed lucky that you somehow remembered to ship off Jese and Goncalo Guedes to Spain. I hear your manager wants to bring the latter back from loan. Is it true? What’s your motive sir? Destroy competition across the continent as if just France wasn’t enough? Do you not see the collateral damage done?

Neymar and Cavani famously had a spat over PK duties

Oh also, you paid and treated your prodigal sons that just arrived like rock-stars. All the kids now seem to want to play not for passion, instead for the kind of money that you seem to be ready to pay.

Ironically, by adopting boys from across the country, are you not abusing your own lads you claim to have an academy for? I also hear you offered your old boy from Uruguay a million pounds to give away the penalty taking choice (the one he rightfully earned) to your new son. What was that about, anything to appease him?

After having decided to forgive you for breaking our hearts in the summer, under the notion that this was just 1 bizarre window we moved on. However, the winter window came back to haunt us again.

You managed to set alight in our minds and hearts, the same beautiful chaos as we see yet another player moving for £142 million. You started it all sir. I cannot fathom what is going to happen over this summer.

Barca signed Coutinho in January for a huge sum

To end on a pleasant note I’d like to congratulate you for running away with the Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France. But you sir, just managed to trick the future generation into thinking you’ve gotten your side to play beautiful football to win all these titles. Little do they know that you only bought your way through it.

Rather than mirroring the hearts of the fans, the game is now unfortunately just reflecting the corporate monster in town. Did I mention that you also seem to be ruining the game we lived to see another day?

We therefore strongly urge you to either stay away or make amends for the mess you’ve created. Over time your money has eroded our faith. But at what time will it erode our fanhood? Don’t even think of buying our loyalties sir.

It’s time you listen to us. Turn your back on us, and we’ll turn our backs on you.

Yours sincerely,

Football supporters.