An underrated XI of footballers

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 549 // 09 Oct 2018, 17:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roberto Firmino

The new season has begun and there have been a bucketload of upsets in each of the top 5 leagues. AS Monaco are stuck at 18th place in the Ligue 1 whereas, Bayern Munich are at 6th position. Manchester United are at 8th place and AC Milan is at 10th place in the Serie A. Sevilla has been superb and are topping the LaLiga and have teams like Barcelona and both the Madrid teams behind them.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have a lot of fame but not all players earn the same amount of recognition.

There are some players who go under the radar and do all the dirty work for the development of a successful team. Such players are often underrated and not valued by fans. The defenders and the goalkeepers are often underrated and many people are of the opinion that, the midfielders and forwards are highly rated and earn recognition with ease. But, it isn't the case.

Many midfielders and forwards are underrated as they don't come up with as many goals as some of the other stars. And, in this article, we shall have a look at a playing XI, filled with underrated players.

Note: Only active players have been considered.

Note: All stats via Transfermarkt

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Samir Handanovic

The Slovenian international plies his trade for Italian giants, Internazionale. The former Lazio goalie has earned 81 caps for his country, before retiring. He managed to keep 16 clean sheets for his country and conceded only 58 times.

He is known for his acrobatic saves and is excellent when it comes to saving penalties. However, his name is hardly brought up when there is a discussion about the best goalies. He has played 10 games this season and has kept 3 clean sheets. He has been impressive for Inter in their Champions League encounters. He is one of the main reasons for their early success, so far.

He might be one of the most underrated goalkeepers on the planet but that definitely doesn't prevent him from being hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

1 / 4 NEXT