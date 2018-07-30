Premier League 2018-19: Analysing Chelsea's Transfer Activity

With the sacking of Antonio Conte and the appointment of Maurizio Sarri, the prospect of exciting football is now likelier than ever. After witnessing several different coaches over the past, who preferred defensive stability over attacking flair, Chelsea fans are finally expecting to see some eye-catching football. Unfortunately, at the same time, they are also being regularly upset by the news of the transfer targets their club is chasing.

In an interview, Sarri claimed he is not interested in the transfer market but finds it boring instead and believes in working with the players he already has; but yet transfer rumours linking The Blues to players like Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuaín, Matías Vecino et al are all over the news.

Rugani is a player on Sarri's radar.

The majority of Chelsea's transfer targets are players with whom Sarri has previously worked, thus substantiating the belief that the new Blues boss is eager to work with players who are accustomed to his style than with a set of players who are rather unfamiliar. But the real question is, are these players what Chelsea really need right now?

Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill, Ampadu comprise the defensive options Sarri already has at his disposal at Stamford Bridge. Although David Luiz and Cahill are past their prime, the manager still commands a roster of players, who are equally, if not more, talented to targets Rugani and Caldara. So, there lies little reason in chasing steeply priced players to play in positions which are already being contested by talented youngsters, who can be world-class if given proper guidance.

Higuain has worked with Sarri at Napoli.

Another player constantly being linked to the Premier League side is Argentine Gonzalo Higuain, who despite being one of the top strikers out there is alarmingly approaching the age of 31, and thus may survive only a few years in the top-tier of European football. The interest in the Juventus striker indicates Chelsea is looking to make an investment that will give them immediate results rather than opting to work with potential stars such as Alvaro Morata whose best years wait ahead of him. Regardless of Morata's underwhelming displays last season, fans still believe he is on his way to become a world-class striker and, understandably, The Blues thought the same when they paid a hefty bill to Real Madrid for his signature.

This policy of never trusting in youth prospects has already brought irreparable damage at Stamford Bridge in the form of ex-Blues like Lukaku, De Bruyne and Salah, who left Chelsea to develop into world-class players through the course of time.

The Blues are packed with talented academy players.

Chelsea's youth academy is considered one of the best in the world but the only youth players, who successfully transitioned into the senior team in recent years, are Thibaut Courtois and Andreas Christensen. It is high time the West London side give academy stars like Hudson-Odoi, Ampadu, Tammy, etc. better chances to break into the first team and restrain from splashing the cash in search of a quick resolution.

Chelsea missing out on Golovin will give more chances to academy graduates like Loftus-Cheek, which may be seen as a herald of a new youth policy finally coming into effect.

However, if The Blues are really willing to bolster the squad, there are certain positions which need urgent upgrades to facilitate their title challenge. One of such positions, which is in a dire need of reinforcement, is on the wing.

Hazard and Willian have been heavily linked to a move away.

With the future of Willian and Hazard uncertain, Chelsea ought to make significant strides in buying players, who could dampen the blow of the duo's possible departure. Lately, players like Martial, Zaha, and Pulisic have been linked to the FA Cup winners but no progress has been made yet. Martial and Zaha are two interesting options, considering they have experience in the Premier League, whereas Pulisic, if he joins, will be one for the future.

The transfer shopping for Premier League clubs comes to a close on August 9 as the time runs out for Abramovich's club management to take a decision regarding the future of players like Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Cahill, and Courtois, who all appear destined to leave this summer. Sarri's side need to reinvigorate the positions which lack competition and trust their young players to take care of other departments.