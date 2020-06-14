Analysing Manchester United's 3 primary midfield transfer targets | EPL 2019-20

EPL club Manchester United have been linked with several players even before the transfer window has officially commenced.

With the EPL side most likely to purchase a minimum of one midfielder this summer, we take a look at the three main options that are being considered.

Donny van de Beek scoring in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League

EPL club Manchester United have a history of being linked to a plethora of players through the year. Be it in the midst of a title race or a battle against mid-table mediocrity; they were linked continuously with some of the best players in the world. Most of it wasn't right, of course, because most of the linked players never actually donned the red of Manchester.

This year alone, they've been linked to several players from all over. Leicester City's James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho are great examples of players repeatedly linked with the EPL giants. Their interest in Madison was effectively ended by the Red Devils' purchase of Bruno Fernandes in January. Sancho, however, is widely regarded as the EPL club's priority signing.

United's latest midfield recruit Bruno has been sensational so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure to dip into the market for a midfielder come summer. The injury-stricken Paul Pogba's absence saw them fall short of numbers in the middle, mainly before Bruno arrived. Additionally, the injuries to Scott McTominay and a lack of creative players hurt the former EPL champions.

That being said, here, we take a look at Manchester United's three priority midfield signings.

3. Corentin Tolisso | 25 | Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Tolisso in action in the Champions League

The most recently-linked midfielder to United, Corentin Tolisso was once among the most sought after midfielders in Europe. The Frenchman was courted in the summer of 2017 by several top clubs. It was primarily between EPL club Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with Tolisso joining the latter for €41.5m.

However, RMC Sport recently credited Manchester United with interest in the midfeilder. Additionally, RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi added that the 25-year-old could depart for the EPL club for a price tag of €35m.

Manchester United have started discussions with the entourage of Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 25 year old has a price-tag of just €35m! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 10, 2020

The primary advantage Tolisso would immediately provide the club with is versatility. With the player himself admitting that his preference to play 'in front of the defence,' United could have a viable alternative to Nemanja Matić. The France international has considerable experience playing there for Olympique Lyon. Speaking to France Football after the 2014/15 season, Tolisso commented;

"I like to play in midfield, in front of the defence. I like having the game in front of me, and I have greater qualities for that role. That being said, I also like playing further up as a No. 8, because it allows me to get forward and score goals. I really like scoring."

However, the move would have its fair share of cons given his concerning injury record. Tolisso has missed a shocking 55 games across three years, clocking over 300 days on the treatment table. On the other hand, there aren't any doubts about the Frenchman's ability.

One of best midfielder I play with, i think will be perfect for machester United. Hope he goes there. https://t.co/n8ei3SEyfe — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) June 10, 2020

He contributed to two goals and three assists in six UEFA Champions League games when played higher up. Tolisso's got an excellent eye for a pass and has a metronomic quality to him.

His discipline despite playing as a defensive midfielder is remarkable and could appeal to the EPL giants. The 25-year-old has been shown just 17 yellow cards over the last seven years, and only one red card. For comparison's sake, United's midfield dynamo Fred has already racked up seven yellow cards in the 2019/20 EPL season.

117 – Corentin Tolisso has completed 117 passes against Albania tonight, the second highest tally for a France’s player over the last 10 years, behind Yann M’Vila (124 against Luxembourg in March 2011). Metronome. @equipedefrance #FRAALB pic.twitter.com/Bx8hJfsc8e — Optajean (@OptaJean) September 7, 2019

His agent's comments denying the claims could be accurate, or it could be the parties trying to keep things under wrap. We'll have to wait until the transfer window to find out. However, the EPL club are likely to steer clear due to Tolisso's injury record.

2. Donny van de Beek | 23 | Ajax, Eredivisie

Ajax star Van de Beek in action

The Red Devils were previously credited with an interest in Donny van de Beek after his exploits with Ajax in the Champions League. The Dutchman was one of the catalysts behind Ajax's fairytale run in the 2018/19 UCL campaign. Van de Beek showed up in crunch situations for the Dutch champions, having scored in the quarters and semi-finals of the tournament.

The 23-year-old showed excellent spatial awareness and predatory instincts for both strikes, both of which were crucial away goals. That in itself sums up what the midfielder's game is about — Van de Beek utilises his unique skillset to silently yet effectively run the game in midfield. The Ajax-bred midfielder can score goals, an aspect which could potentially be vital for EPL side United. He's clocked eight goals and five assists in 22 starts for Ajax in the Eredivisie.

22y 12d - Donny van de Beek (22y 12d) is the third youngest Ajax goalscorer in a Champions League semi-final after Nordin Wooter (19y 237d) and Mario Melchiot (20y 170d). Stunned. #TOTAJA pic.twitter.com/RFB6pryTjU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 30, 2019

Ahead of the second semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, then-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino raved about the goalscorer of the first game Van de Beek. The Argentine explained,

"Nobody talks much about him [Van de Beek]. But he has a dynamic in the game, he gets behind [Dusan] Tadic, he arrives, he works, he scores goals."

Apart from being comfortable in the final third, the 23-year-old would offer a physical presence in midfield. He averages two tackles per game in both the league and UCL. Twenty of his starts overall have come from central midfield, with six of them from deeper. Versatility is definitely something Van de Beek could offer the EPL club.

Manchester United have a great relationship with EPL legend and Ajax CEO Edvin van der Sar. However, the only major stumbling block is Real Madrid's well-documented interest in the player. It is has been reported that should Los Blancos pay up for him, Van de Beek would likely move to the Spanish capital. If they do not choose to do so, the EPL club could enhance their midfield with a quality signing for the reported fee of €40m.

1. Jack Grealish | 24 | Aston Villa, EPL

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

Perhaps the player targeted by them for the longest time, Jack Grealish is said to be the priority signing for Manchester United's midfield. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new recruitment plan involves purchasing some of the best local talent available in the EPL and English football. Their signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James go on to reiterate that point.

Grealish ticks most of the boxes for the former EPL champions. The Aston Villa star has had an exceptional season in the EPL. With 13 goal contributions in 26 league games, the 24-year-old has been one of the standout English players this year.

Jack Grealish is one of only two players in Europe's top five leagues - along with Kevin De Bruyne - to have created 50 chances from open play this season



21 more than any other English midfielder in the Premier League...#AVFC pic.twitter.com/7LjuaVO6xj — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 30, 2020

He could prove to be a supremely versatile option for United, however, in a different manner to that of Van de Beek and Tolisso. While the other two give the EPL club an option to cover for deeper midfielders, Grealish could offer United a superb choice as an attacker.

Grealish has started 26 games in the EPL this season. He has been deployed at left-wing in 11 of those games. His majestic dribbling ability (2.2 dribbles per 90) draws a whopping 4.9 fouls per game. Grealish manoeuvers the ball excellently in tight spaces and moves past defenders with utmost ease. Be it with a superb piece of skill or feint and drop of the shoulder, he gets past his opponent to unleash a strike, averaging 2.1 shots per game.

13 - Jack Grealish has had a direct hand in 13 goals in the Premier League this season (7 goals & 6 assists), five more than the next Villa player and three more than any other English midfielder. Excellence. pic.twitter.com/YNC0BCS1pC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

The Aston Villa maverick has also drawn praise for his character and personality, which perhaps are of paramount importance to Solskjaer's new-look Man United.

However, the only primary reported concern is the quoted price. It has been rumoured that Villa could demand up to £75-80m for the EPL star should they remain in the Premier League. In case of their relegation, though, United could potentially get him for a lesser price.

Regardless of the cost, it appears likely that United could lure the Aston Villa captain who would make a stellar addition to Solskjer's Red Devils.