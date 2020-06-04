Timo Werner is set to join the EPL in the near future

Timo Werner is the talk of the town these days. The talented German forward has been linked with several EPL clubs over the past few weeks and has fanned several speculatory flames with his performances in the Bundesliga this season.

Which EPL club should Timo Werner choose?

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that EPL giants Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United had 12 days to trigger Timo Werner's release clause at RB Leipzig and bring him to the EPL for less than £50 million. The fee in question would be an absolute steal for a player of Timo Werner's quality and the EPL's best clubs must be licking their lips.

Here, we take a look at Timo Werner's three options and try to dissect his compatibility with each EPL club.

#1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is the ideal foil for Timo Werner

It has become abundantly clear over the past two seasons that Jurgen Klopp tends to bring the best out of young talents. Several players in the world and particularly those that are German seem to have an affinity towards the EPL manager's indomitable charisma and have made their admiration public.

There is no doubt that Timo Werner would do wonders under Jurgen Klopp. The manager is the foremost attraction for Werner at Liverpool but unfortunately, there is not much else for the youngster.

If Timo Werner decides to join the EPL with Liverpool right now, the talented forward will be left out of most of Liverpool's starting elevens. The trident of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane constitutes the most formidable attacking lineup in the EPL.

While Werner can improve by leaps and bounds under Jurgen Klopp and may be able to become a better player, the only realistic chance he has of playing in the EPL is by dethroning Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian is not a particularly prolific goalscorer but his importance to the side has been underscored by Klopp several times. Werner would be able to polish his skill set at Liverpool but may not get the opportunities to put it on display.

Learning Curve: 9.5/10

Playing Time: 3/10

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea is also in the market for Timo Werner

Chelsea is the latest EPL club to enter the ongoing fistfight for Timo Werner. Frank Lampard's young side would benefit from the German's ability as a support striker and Chelsea's technical staff clearly seem enamoured with the RB Leipzig forward.

With the Blues, Timo Werner will also be able to grow with other emerging players in the EPL. Frank Lampard's side is full of young and budding talent and Timo Werner would fit right into the squad.

Frank Lampard is an EPL veteran and Werner will gain excellent and valuable experience at Chelsea. The Chelsea great has brought the best out of several other young talents so far and Timo Werner may well be another addition to the list.

The London club, however, is surprisingly spoilt for choice in the final third. Tammy Abraham has established himself as a potent striker and Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount occupy positions in the attacking midfield.

The EPL club also has the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi at its disposal and while Werner has the unique ability to adapt to any attacking position, he may find playing time hard to come by.

Learning Curve: 7.5/10

Playing Time: 6/10

#3 Manchester United

Manchester United need a player of Timo Werner's profile

Manchester United is arguably the only one of the three EPL clubs on the list that can guarantee Timo Werner regular playing time. The Red Devils are struggling to present a potent threat in the final third and the addition of Timo Werner to the squad could add some much-needed impetus.

Manchester United currently play with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James as their primary attacking outlets. Timo Werner could easily displace one of the three forwards to slot into the side. The German's versatility will offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a massive advantage and can allow him to use highly flexible formations.

There is, however, a potential downside to joining Manchester United. Despite adding Bruno Fernandes to their ranks, the Red Devils find themselves in fifth place in the EPL table. With Manchester City appealing their UEFA ban, Solskjaer's side could find themselves out of the UEFA Champions League yet again.

The exclusion will serve as a massive blow to the EPL side's chances of landing Timo Werner. The German striker is currently getting plenty of exposure to the Champions League with RB Leipzig and will continue to enjoy the magical nights that the competition has to offer if he joins Liverpool. Chelsea is in fourth place in the EPL table and is also likely to qualify for the competition.

Only time will tell what Timo Werner decides, but it is evident that Manchester United may not be Timo Werner's ideal theatre of dreams.

Learning Curve: 5/10

Playing Time: 9/10