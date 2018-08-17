Analysis: Arturo Vidal's importance for Barcelona

Pravir Rai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.63K // 17 Aug 2018, 16:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vidal during his debut against Boca Juniors during the Joan Gamper Trophy

Arturo Vidal's surprise switch to Barcelona earlier this month has prompted questions over his suitability, the quality he provides as well as the timing of his move to Spain - having already been at two top European clubs in Juventus and Bayern Munich.

He described Barca as the world's best, with club sporting director Eric Abidal saying: "He's got the character - he will balance the midfield, not only on the defensive end but also because of his ability to score goals. We know we needed a profile like his, talented players with a mentality to win titles."

Previous achievements

Having begun his professional career with Colo-Colo, he joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2007 and enjoyed a four-year spell there - having impressed during the U20 World Cup and convincing director of football Rudi Voller to travel to Chile to convince him into signing a contract.

Vidal (right) in UEFA Cup action against Hamburg during his time as a Leverkusen player

This was where he had the licence to flourish, which is precisely what he did. Despite being linked with various clubs, he joined Juventus for €10.5m and continued to showcase his ability as one of the world's best midfielders. Four consecutive league titles with Juve later, he opted for pastures new as Bayern came calling in 2015.

There, he won the Bundesliga title in all three seasons while helping Chile win two Copa Americas, in 2015 and the following summer too.

His playing style

Vidal is someone who has superb technical ability, being a good dribbler and equally able to strike the ball well too. He has scored and created many important goals during his spell across Europe, while he'll be expected to learn even more at Barcelona.

Having suffered from various injuries in the past, most notably knee problems, many could feel cautious about his ability to play two matches a week throughout the campaign - not least given the high-intensity way with which he plays.

However, he has benefited from a full pre-season campaign and the Warrior nickname he earned just highlights how he'll be on hand to help Lionel Messi and his more creative-minded teammates in midfield, duelling with opponents before looking to start attacks.

In a midfield alongside the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and new acquisition Arthur, it'll be interesting to see just how Vidal settles and the combinations are endless. He could play as part of a midfield trio in a 4-3-3, which is most likely, but could also operate from a deeper or more advanced role too.

It will be intriguing to see how Vidal settles, playing alongside midfielders including Ivan Rakitic

Paulinho's departure earlier this summer was sudden but it's clear that Vidal is a significant upgrade on the Brazilian. He has lofty ambitions to win the Champions League at Barca and under new boss Ernesto Valverde, there is a quiet confidence that they'll manage to achieve such a feat in future.

His excellent passing range, outstanding stamina and tireless work out of possession are all attributes which will help his new side's cause.

With 127 bookings and five red cards across 441 appearances as a professional, this statistic implies Vidal is an overly-aggressive player who is unafraid of tackling anyone. Although he's taken steps to curb his "bad-boy" reputation in recent seasons, he certainly is a fearless midfielder who is prepared to take calculated risks.

Barcelona have longed for a player like Vidal, who adds both purpose and an edge to their midfield. It'll be interesting to see how he does perform though, as he's 31-years-old and questions may arise over whether Barca should have done more to sign him a few seasons ago.