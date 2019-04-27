×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Analyzing Arsenal's 2 routes to get back to Champions League football

Dipayan Moitra
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
50   //    27 Apr 2019, 03:35 IST

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Arsenal have had a rollercoaster season this time around, to say the least. Be it the shining performances of their summer signings or their poor away form, their abysmal defending or their European success, the Gunners have been as unpredictable as ever.

With the arrival of Unai Emery, however, the team has arguably improved, and the Arsenal fans have been delighted many times over with some graceful football. Masterclass performances over the likes of Leicester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United have left the fans yearning for more.

Arsenal's journey in the Europa League too has been something unexpected. Shock defeats to BATE Borisov and Rennes and then subsequent comebacks and impeccable defending against Italian giants Napoli have finally led to their semifinal draw against Valencia.

Unai at the wheel?
Unai at the wheel?

In the Premier League however, things have been changing - more for worse than for better. The Gunners managed to get an away win in eons against a 10-man Watford but have since seen back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and the Wolves. Whilst the former brought an end to their incredible home run, the latter once again exposed their defensive frailties.

Arsenal travel to Leicester this Sunday in hopes to again return to their winning ways. Barring a first half own goal by Hector Bellerin (who redeemed himself later on with two assists), the Gunners were absolutely rampant at the Emirates the last time around. Mesut Ozil left everyone breathless with a masterful performance, scoring one and assisting another as they went on to win 3-1 against the Foxes.

While the matchup certainly brings back some fond memories for the fans, it is not to be taken lightly. Firstly, they are once again playing away, which in itself is something that strikes fear into the heart of any Arsenal fan.

Secondly, they will be without Aaron Ramsey, who has been ruled out for 2-3 weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in the second leg against Napoli. The Welshman has been instrumental in the team's successes this year and more often than not, Arsenal have looked lost for ideas in attack in his absence. Nobody quite knows how they'll replace him as he leaves for Turin to play for Juventus next season.

The only good news is that Leicester have also had a dip in form recently, with a loss against Newcastle and a draw at West Ham.

Advertisement

This game will largely determine whether or not Arsenal finish in the top 4 this season and make their return to the Champions League.

Meanwhile, they also face Valencia in the Europa League semis next Friday. Valencia sit 6th in LaLiga and their red hot form, during which thy beat the likes of Sevilla and Real Madrid, has only recently cooled down with a loss to Atletico Madrid. They too will be looking to regain their form ahead of the matchup as they take on Eibar on Sunday.

Arsenal have two very clear but difficult routes to reach the Champions League. But while it is difficult, it is certainly not impossible.

As things stands, the players, the manager and the entire staff have a lot of work still left to do. It remains to be seen whether they will succeed.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Mesut Ozil Unai Emery
Advertisement
Premier League: 5 improvements that will bring Arsenal back to the top
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Who will finish in the top 4?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: 'Of course we're happy to be in front of Tottenham', says Mesut Ozil
RELATED STORY
EPL 18-19: Why Arsenal are favourites for Champions League qualification 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal FC: Was it all down to Arsene Wenger?
RELATED STORY
How can Arsenal get back to winning ways?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal in talks to sign former Atletico Madrid winger
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Unai Emery may need to get the sack at Arsenal this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 things that need to happen for Arsenal to challenge for the title again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us