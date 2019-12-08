Analyzing Arsenal's problems and how the Gunners can get their season back on track

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

There is no denying that Arsenal are in a serious mess right now. After 15 games played, the Gunners have bagged 19 points, with 7 draws and 3 defeats so far this season. Unai Emery was eventually sacked after a string of terrible performances, but interim manager Freddie Ljungberg does not seem to have a solution either.

Though it's early to judge, the coaching staff of Ljungberg has failed to motivate the squad in overcoming their woes. The North London outfit are winless in their last 9 games in all competitions and they're playing West Ham at the London Stadium next, which poses a strong chance of making it 10 games without a win.

If you thought West Ham (A) is a tough game, the fact that Arsenal have to play Manchester City, Everton, Bournemouth, Man United and Chelsea in their next 5 games just makes things tougher for the Gunners.

On that note, here are some of the issues Arsenal need to address to get their season back on track.

4. The managerial situation

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

As soon as Unai Emery got sacked, the media went bananas, releasing lists of managers who could end up at Arsenal, from the likeliest to the least likely. The likes of Mikel Arteta, Max Allegri, Nuno Espirito Santo, Brendan Rodgers, Rafa Benitez and Mauricio Pochettino were the names often taken amongst news sources and fans, but the club is still in the lookout as they remain desperate to appoint the right man for the job.

An interim manager can, at best, give a short term bounce which allows players to express themselves, something they could not do under their former gaffer. However, at Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg does not seem to have found a way to motivate the players, and maybe the players themselves are not as strong mentally as we thought they were.

The hierarchy has to find their man as soon as possible because Arsenal cleary faces the prospect of losing out on the Champions League for the fourth year running if they continue to perform at this level. Ljungberg, for all his achievements as an Arsenal player, is still not qualified to become an Arsenal manager, which is why the board has to act fast in confirming their managerial choice.

