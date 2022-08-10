Analyzing Chelsea's potential signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer

Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are considering the option to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Blues have been slow in getting deals over the line this summer under their new ownership. They have, however, made quality acquisitions on the deals that have been completed.

One area where the Blues still lack quality is their forward line. Also, with the permanent sale of Timo Werner to RB Leipzig and a loan move away for Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, Chelsea currently lack depth as well in the final third.

The sanctioning of their respective exits could signal the signing of a new forward at the club.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK For me if we lose Timo Werner then we need to bring in a striker, cannot rely on the players we have. I would like to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea, knows Thomas Tuchel well & also knows the @premierleague well. For me if we lose Timo Werner then we need to bring in a striker, cannot rely on the players we have. I would like to have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Chelsea, knows Thomas Tuchel well & also knows the @premierleague well. https://t.co/E72K5R4Wh4

Aubameyang, at 33, could be a decent short-term solution for the Blues. In this article, we will take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of signing the Gabonese forward.

Advantages:

The three advantages of signing Pierre-Emerick are listed below:

#3 Double-digit goals

Aubameyang playing for Barcelona

The former Arsenal forward brings goals in plenty. He is a top poacher, having proven his mettle for multiple big clubs across Europe.

He has hit double-digit goals in league campaigns every season for the last 11 years. His lowest goal tally came all the way back in the 2009-10 season.

He has also won the top scorer award in the league on two occasions. The first came with Borussia Dortmund when he scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga in the 2016-17 season. He followed it up with 22 goals in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“But I will not comment on Auba to Chelsea links”, Thomas Tuchel added as reported by Thomas Tuchel on Aubameyang deal as he scored 79 goals at Dortmund: “I would be interested in the 79 goals actually”.“But I will not comment on Auba to Chelsea links”, Thomas Tuchel added as reported by @SJohnsonSport Thomas Tuchel on Aubameyang deal as he scored 79 goals at Dortmund: “I would be interested in the 79 goals actually”. 🔵🔛 #CFC“But I will not comment on Auba to Chelsea links”, Thomas Tuchel added as reported by @SJohnsonSport. https://t.co/8NA5lBuY3J

The Blues lack a formidable scorer at the club, and Aubameyang could be a good choice to fill that void.

#2 Premier League experience

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues will not have to worry about the Gabonese striker adapting to life in the Premier League or in London, for that matter. He has prior experience of staying in London while playing for Arsenal (and later captaining the side).

He is aware of the intensity and pace of the English league and has previously proven his mettle in England.

B/R Football @brfootball



Arsenal officially announce that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club



(via

92 goals, 21 assists, an FA Cup win and plenty of memories.Arsenal officially announce that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club(via @EuropaLeague 92 goals, 21 assists, an FA Cup win and plenty of memories. Arsenal officially announce that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club ⚡(via @EuropaLeague)https://t.co/47gUNsE9Em

Aubameyang scored 92 goals and laid out 21 assists in 163 games for the Gunners.

#1 Relationship with Tuchel

Aubameyang and Tuchel both worked together at Borussia Dortmund

Another big plus for the deal could be the existing relationship between Thomas Tuchela and Aubameyang. The Barca striker produced his best numbers while under the management of the German coach at Dortmund.

He scored 79 goals, along with 17 assists in 95 games under Tuchel in Germany.

Disadvantages

There will also be some problems with Chelsea signing Aubameyang. Let's take a look at those issues:

Despite the benefits that come with Chelsea having a top striker like Aubameyang, there could still be a challenge as well. This article will look at one of them.

#2 Affect the chances of Kai Havertz and Armando Broja

Havertz plays as a forward for he Blues

Chelsea's pursuit of Aubameyang could negatively affect the futures of Armando Broja and Kai Havertz.

With Aubameyang expected to lead the line should he sign for the Blues, Havertz and Broja will be deprived of some much-needed game time.

Both are young forwards who will need to play day in day out to develop their game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy