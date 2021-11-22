Ancelotti and Real Madrid show no signs of slowing down after big win over Granada

Real Madrid appear to be on a different wavelength compared to any other side in La Liga this season. The Blancos have been on a great run of form since the start of October.

In seven matches, they’ve won six, drawn one and haven’t tasted any defeat. Their form has been made more impressive by the fact that Carlo Ancelotti took over the team in the summer.

The Italian manager jumped at the opportunity to return to the Spanish capital when Real Madrid came calling. He has so far done a great job at the helm.

Not only are Los Blancos racking up wins, but they’re also playing very well. They produced yet another impressive outing at Nuevo Los Carmenes against Granada on Sunday evening.

Blancos record big win over Granada

Real Madrid have been winning this season but they haven’t really recorded emphatic victories that much. Against Granada, though, they won convincingly.

One cannot ask for more than a 4-1 win at Nuevo Los Carmenes of all places. Returning to the starting line-up, Marco Asensio took his chance by scoring the opener after 19 minutes.

Nacho Fernandez doubled the Blancos’ lead a few minutes later to give them a cushioning lead. But Luis Suarez (obviously not the Uruguayan) halved the deficit after the half-hour mark.

However, Ancelotti’s side returned strongly for the second half to put the game beyond the reach of their opponents. In-form Vinicius Junior scored Real Madrid’s third before Ferland Mendy added a fourth goal late on. The hosts were reduced to nine men after Monchu and Angel Montoro were sent off.

Real Madrid remain top of La Liga

The Blancos currently sit at the top of the league table. They have also maintained their 10-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona in the process.

There are still a lot of matches to be played but the way Real Madrid have been consistent is admirable. They find ways to win even if they don’t play well and that is a sign of a potential champion.

"The team is in good shape physically,” Ancelotti said in the aftermath of the 4-1 win over Granada, as quoted by Realmadrid.com.

He added:

“I've got a lot of confidence in the players who haven't played as much. I was happy with the quality of our play, we were looking for quality between the lines, and the thing I liked the least was that in the first half we dropped our intensity and tempo, and sometimes we weren't very effective when we needed to be.”

As it stands, Real Sociedad are the closest team to Real Madrid as they sit a point below them. However, Ancelotti’s side have a game in hand and could open a four-point lead at the top if they win. Real Madrid couldn’t have found themselves in a better position at this stage of the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh