Who is the owner of Real Madrid?

Real Madrid is one of the few clubs in the world that continues to be owned by the supporters of the club.

The supporters or 'socios' are in charge of electing the president and the board of directors at Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez is the president of Real Madrid

Real Madrid is organised as a registered association and is owned by its supporters. Like many other clubs in Spain, the registered supporters form a group of socios or club members who have a say in many of the activities that take place in Real Madrid and also elect the club's president.

This concept of team ownership has been followed by Real Madrid and other La Liga clubs for over a century and has yielded excellent financial and sporting results for the club.

Real Madrid had more than 90,000 registered socios as of today and continues to be one of the most popular football clubs in the world.

⚽👥🤝 Ya está abierta la nueva Oficina de Atención al Socio en la Ciudad Real Madrid. | #RMCity



👉 https://t.co/vZB2tuQtUr pic.twitter.com/OMqGbUEoda — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) September 4, 2018

Florentino Perez is the current president of Real Madrid and is arguably one of the most successful executives in Real Madrid's history. The Spaniard's first term at the helm of Real Madrid began in 2000 when he initiated the 'Galacticos' project and brought the likes of David Beckham, Luis Figo, and Ronaldo to Real Madrid.

Perez returned to begin his second term as the president of Real Madrid in 2009 and has managed to remain at the top of the Real Madrid executive hierarchy for over a decade. He has also overseen the club's famous 'La Decima' victory and is widely regarded as one of the best presidents in Real Madrid history.

Real Madrid is one of the most well-managed clubs in Spain

Sergio Ramos and Perez have worked well together

The socio system was largely overhauled by the Spanish authorities in 1992 after several discrepancies were found in the profits registered by clubs in La Liga. However, a few exceptions were made for Spain's most successful and popular clubs.

Advertisement

According to the new Spanish laws that were put in place, all professional football clubs had to now register as privately-owned companies. The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, however, were opposed to the change in the system and asked that exceptions be made for the most profitable organisations in Spanish football.

Inside the ownership of Europe's top clubs including Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madridhttps://t.co/OGuVNKtdjB pic.twitter.com/QupWf3shbN — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 30, 2019

Along with Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao, and Osasuna, Real Madrid was one of the few clubs in Spain that was able to show regular profits for five consecutive years prior to the change in the law.

The Spanish government allowed Real Madrid and Barcelona to maintain their status quo and both Spanish giants are owned by their supporters to this day. Real Madrid remains one of the most profitable institutions in the world of football and is set to overcome the financial crisis that has been caused by the worldwide pandemic.

Real Madrid is a very well-managed club

On the pitch, Real Madrid has been able to reap the results of the excellent work that the club has done behind the scenes. Los Blancos are one of the most powerful teams in Spain at the moment and are also a potent force in Europe.

Real Madrid is on course to win the La Liga title this season and is a point ahead of Barcelona with a game in hand. The league leaders face Granada later today and could take a massive step towards reclaiming the La Liga title from Barcelona with a victory against the mid-table side.

Also Read: Granada v Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20