Manchester United star wants Jose Mourinho to focus on top four over Europa League success

Ander Herrera says he will not be happy with just a top four finish for Manchester United this season.

Ander Herrera has some word of advice for Jose Mourinho

What’s the story?

Manchester United should prioritise finishing in top four than winning the Europa League, according to star midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Red Devils are currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 45 points after 24 games, trailing fifth place Liverpool by a point and two points behind fourth place Arsenal. Jose Mourinho’s men take on Tottenham Hotspur and the Gunners host Hull City on Saturday and failure to win these fixtures could see United climb to the fourth spot, if they beat Watford at home.

"We are in good form, but we want to be in the top four as soon as possible. Of course, we have to be in the top four, but we also have three titles to play for,” Herrera said.

"We will not be 100 percent happy if we are fourth, though, because we want to finish as high as possible, but minimum, we have to be in the top four and then fight for the rest of the titles.

"The Europa League is another door to the Champions League, this is true, but we want to get it through the league. But of course, it is another door for us."

In case you didn’t know...

The 27-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Athletic Bilbao in 2014 when Louis van Gaal arrived at Old Trafford. In 2013, United had wanted to secure his signature when David Moyes was in charge of the club.

However, United failed in their pursuit, only to pry the midfielder away next summer. Since moving to England, the Spaniard has been in and out of the starting lineup under Van Gaal. However, this season under Mourinho, Herrera has cemented his place in the starting XI.

Herrera’s impressive form for United has seen him make his Spain debut when he came on as a substitute against England at Wembley in November 2016.

The heart of the matter

United are in the second tier of the European competition and a success in the Europa League will see them qualify for next season’s Champions League, irrespective of where they finish in the Premier League.

Herrera, however, wants Mourinho to focus on finishing in top four than winning the Europa League as that will assure them a place in Europe's elite club competition next season. Though the Spain international wants to win both, he wants United to focus more on finishing in the top four.

What’s next?

Mourinho and his men will have a lot of fixtures from now and until the end of the season as they are the only English team that are alive in four competitions. And it will certainly be an uphill task for the former Chelsea manager to win all three cup competitions and also finish in top four this season.

Sportskeeda’s take

Whilst a top four finish would be of paramount importance, success in Europe will not only boost the morale of the fans but a win can also assure them a place in the Champions League next season. Though this will be no easy task, Mourinho has the players at Old Trafford who can help him achieve this feat.