Manchester United star reportedly set to reject Barcelona move

Manchester United's Jose Mourinho will be a relieved manager

What's the rumour?

If rumours from the transfer mill are to be believed, Manchester United star, Ander Herrera, is now reportedly a Barcelona target, with the Laliga giants looking to snap him up in the January transfer window, or for free next summer.

The reports claim that Barcelona are interested in taking Herrera back to Spain, and that the Red Devils could also be open to selling the midfielder for the right price. However, latest reports from ESPN (via The Daily Express) claim that the 29-year-old is not interested in a move to Camp Nou and is set to reject the Catalan giants in favour of another contract extension at Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this summer, after tumbling down Jose Mourinho's pecking order, Herrera was tipped to complete a move back to his hometown and former club, Athletic Bilbao. However, that move eventually failed to materialise and the Spaniard remained at Manchester United after a clause of a 1-year contract extension was triggered.

The heart of the matter

This is Ander Herrera's fifth season at Manchester United but the Spanish midfielder has slowly but steadily begun to slide down the pecking order.

With the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred, Paul Pogba and even Marouane Fellaini being preferred over him, Herrera seems to have become surplus of requirements and has only made 2 appearances so far this season for the Red Devils.

Moreover, his contract expires at the end of the ongoing season, which could see him agree on a move with any foreign club as early as January. Yet, the aforementioned report claims that United is still Herrera's top priority and both, Herrera and United, are understood to be willing to negotiate a new contract extension.

Rumour Probability/Rating: 8/10

While it's true that Herrera's playing time at the Old Trafford-based club has diminished, he still remains a very valued player, by the manager, the club, as well as the fans. Further, he isn't going to be a sure-shot stater at Barcelona either, with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic to be contended with.

Therefore, it would make more sense for him to remain at United and help the club win trophies in any and every way that he can.

What's next?

Manchester United have until January to tie Herrera down to a new deal and with the EFL Cup starting tonight, the midfielder is bound to make more appearances for the club - something that might just entirely convince him to sign a contract extension and stay at United.