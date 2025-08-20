Anderlecht vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025 

Anderlecht and AEK Athens will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 21st). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Dender in the Belgian Pro League over the weekend. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Cesar Valera breaking the deadlock in the 71st minute while Thorgan Hazard made sure of the result with six minutes left on the clock.

The Purple and White will turn their focus to the continent, having booked their spot at this stage with a 4-1 aggregate win over Sheriff Tiraspol.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, eliminated Aris with a 5-3 aggregate win after extra time to get here. They played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg and drew 1-1 at home in the second leg, eventually scoring two goals in extra time to get here.

The winner of this tie will advance to the Conference League main stage while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Anderlecht vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht are unbeaten in six head-to-head games, winning three matches and drawing three.

Both sides were paired in the 2011-12 Europa League group stage, with Anderlecht winning both games.

Five of the six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of AEK Athens' last seven away games in Europe have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence witessing goals at both ends.

Five of Anderlecht's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Three of AEK Athens' four competitive games this season have produced fewer than three goals.

Anderlecht vs AEK Athens Prediction

Anderlecht have made an impressive start to the season and are among the early pacesetters in their league. Things have not gone so well on the continent, as they started the season in the Europa League but will hope to compete in the Conference League.

AEK Athens, for their part, have never competed in the Conference League main stage and are two games away from making their bow.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 AEK Athens

Anderlecht vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

