Anderlecht vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023 

Anderlecht host Ajax at the Lotto Park on Saturday (July 22) in a friendly.

The hosts endured a highly underwhelming campaign last season, particularly struggling in the first half of the Jupiler Pro League campaign. They finished 11th in the league with 46 points from 34 games, marking their first bottom-half league finish in over 80 years.

Anderlecht will play their fifth and final pre-season game this weekend before they kick off their new league campaign against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise later this month. They were, however, thrashed 6-0 by Sparta Praha in their last game and will look to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Ajax, meanwhile, also struggled in the league last season prompting the dismissal of two managers, including long-serving boss John Heitinga. The Eredivisie giants finished third in the league with 69 points from 34 games, their lowest points tally since the 2008-09 season.

The Eredivisie giants beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in their most recent pre-season outing and will look for another win as they gear up for the new season.

Anderlecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two teams, with Anderlecht trailing 3-2.

Ajax have won three of their last four games in the fixture.

Anderlecht are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

The hosts won six of their 17 home league games last season.

Ajax were the second-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top flight last season, scoring 86 times.

The Purple & White are without a clean sheet in three games.

Anderlecht vs Ajax Prediction

Anderlecht have had a solid run of results in their pre-season campaign so far but will have their toughest test this weekend.

Ajax are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, losing one of their last six games. They have performed well in this fixture recently and should come out on top.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Ajax

Anderlecht vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Anderlecht's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Ajax's last five games.)