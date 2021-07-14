Anderlecht vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Anderlecht are set to play Ajax at the Lotto Park on Friday for a pre-season friendly fixture.

Anderlecht last played an official game in May, when they lost 1-0 to Antwerp. A second-half goal from Cameroonian forward Didier Lamkel Ze ensured victory for Antwerp. Anderlecht had American centre-back Matt Miazga sent off early in the first-half.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Vitesse 3-1 in their most recent official game. Goals from former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller, young Brazilian winger Antony and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez secured the win for Ajax. Striker Lois Openda scored the consolation goal for Vitesse.

Anderlecht vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

Good to be home again. 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/QB5j8cl4cS — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) July 13, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2011, with Ajax beating Anderlecht 2-0. A first-half brace from Serbian winger Miralem Sulejmani sealed the deal for Ajax.

Anderlecht form guide: yet to play

Ajax form guide: yet to play

Anderlecht vs Ajax Team News

Anderlecht

Anderlecht could be without young Belgian centre-back Hannes Delcroix, who is nursing an injury, while midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is reportedly closing in on deal with Arsenal. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vincent Kompany is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hannes Delcroix

Suspended: None

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax will be missing a few players. Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and centre-back Lisandro Martinez were part of the Argentina squad which won the Copa America 2021, and the defensive duo will not be available. Midfielder Edson Alvarez and right-back Sean Klaiber are part of the Mexico and Suriname squad respectively for the Gold Cup, while forward Antony has been named in the Brazil Olympic squad.

Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, centre-backs Daley Blind and Jurrien Timber and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were all part of the Netherlands squad for the Euros and it remains to be seen whether they are available. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maarten Stekelenburg, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen

Suspended: Andre Onana

Not available: Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Edson Alvarez, Sean Klaiber, Antony

Anderlecht vs Ajax Predicted XI

Anderlecht Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Colin Coosemans, Michael Amir Murillo, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast, Nayel Mehssatou, Marco Kana, Francis Amuzu, Michel Vlap, Lior Refaelov, Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Colassin

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Magallan, Youri Baas, Kenneth Taylor, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Mohammed Kudus, Zakaria Labyad, Danilo, David Neres

Anderlecht vs Ajax Prediction

Anderlecht have been busy in the transfer window, having already signed midfielders Sergio Gomez and Lior Refaelov and centre-backs Wesley Hoedt and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. They finished 3rd in the regular season last time around.

Ajax, on the other hand, are missing crucial players. However, they have the likes of Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller, who are capable of dominating games on their own. Tadic, in particular, looks set to sign a new contract, having being linked with AC Milan recently.

Ajax should be able to win here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 0-2 Ajax

