Anderlecht vs Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2023

Anderlecht will entertain Alkmaar at Lotto Park in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The hosts eked out a narrow 2-1 win on aggregate over Villarreal in the previous round. Islam Slimani scored the winning goal in the second leg after the first game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alkmaar eased past Lazio 4-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, recording 2-1 wins in both legs. Vangelis Pavlidis was on the scoresheet in both of those games.

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and played out a goalless draw against Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Alkmaar have seen a drop in form in recent games and are winless in their last three games. They suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Anderlecht vs Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off twice thus far, with the meetings taking place in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in the 2011-12 campaign. Alkmaar have a 100% record in these games, recording 1-0 wins.

Alkmaar have an impressive record in the Conference League this season, winning seven of their eight games.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in that period. At home, they are undefeated since January.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 16-10 in the Conference League this season while both teams have conceded eight goals.

The visitors have failed to score in just two away games in all competitions this season.

The hosts have kept back-to-back clean sheets at home for the first time this season and have kept consecutive clean sheets in their last five games.

Anderlecht vs Alkmaar Prediction

The hosts head into the first leg in better form compared to the visitors, having scored at least one goal in five of their last six games while keeping six clean sheets in that period as well. The visitors are winless in their last three games.

Alkmaar produced impressive comeback wins in their round of 16 games against Lazio and will be looking to continue that form in this match.

Though the visitors have a 100% record against the hosts, considering the current form of the two teams, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Alkmaar

Anderlecht vs Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes

