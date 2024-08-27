Anderlecht vs Dinamo Minsk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Anderlecht play host to Dinamo Minsk at Lotto Park in the second leg of their Europa League playoff clash on Wednesday. Brian Riemer’s men secured a narrow victory in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to secure their spot in the new-look group stage.

Anderlecht placed one foot in the Europa League group phase as they secured a 1-0 win over Dinamo Minsk in the first leg of their playoff clash last Thursday.

Swedish international Ludwig Augustinsson came up trumps at the Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion as his ninth-minute strike saw the visitors edge out the Belarusian outfit.

Anderlecht have now gone unbeaten in five back-to-back matches across all competitions to start the season, picking up four wins and one draw while scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Following last Thursday’s defeat, Dinamo Minsk have now lost successive games for the first time since July 2022 after they were beaten 2-1 by Lincoln Red Imps in the second leg of their third qualifying round clash on August 15.

However, a 2-0 victory in the reverse leg on August 8 was enough to send Vadim Skripchenko’s men through to the playoff as they secured a 3-2 aggregate victory over the Gibraltar-based outfit.

Dinamo Minsk head into the midweek clash unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches and will be looking to make a remarkable comeback on Wednesday.

Anderlecht vs Dinamo Minsk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Anderlecht and Dinamo Minsk, with the Belgian side picking up a 1-0 victory in last week's first leg.

Anderlecht have won all but one of their last seven matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Oud-Heverlee Leuven on August 10 being the exception.

Dinamo Minsk are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since mid-July.

Anderlecht have lost just one of their last seven competitive home matches while picking up five wins and one draw since mid-March.

Anderlecht vs Dinamo Minsk Prediction

Following their solid display in last week’s reverse leg, Anderlecht will head into Wednesday’s clash with sky-high confidence as they return home after two straight matches on the road.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Riemer’s men to secure the desired result at Lotto Park.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Dinamo Minsk

Anderlecht vs Dinamo Minsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: First to score - Anderlecht (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of Anderlecht’s last eight games)

