Anderlecht vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Anderlecht will host Eupen at the Lotto Park Stadium in round 15 of the Belgian First Division A on Sunday (October 30).

The visitors head into the weekend seeking to get one over the Paars-wit, having failed to win the last four meetings.

Anderlecht failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by FCSB in Group B of the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek.

They have now failed to win their last four games across competitions, losing three and drawing one since a 3-1 win over Mechelen on October 9. With 16 points from 13 games, Anderlecht are 12th in the First Division standings, level on points with 13th-placed Sporting Charleroi.

Meanwhile, Eupen were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they lost 2-1 against ten-man Mechelen. That followed a 4-2 victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven on October 18, which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end.

With 12 points from 14 games, Eupen are 15th in the league table, one point above the relegation zone.

Anderlecht vs Eupen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 17 meetings, Anderlecht boast a superior record in this fixture.

Eupen have managed just two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in four games against Eupen, claiming two wins and as many draws since a 2-0 loss in January 2021.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht #ANDFCSB #UECL Robin en Lior aan het woord. Conférence de presse avant le match à domicile face au FCSB. Read more via rsca.be . 🟣 Robin en Lior aan het woord. Conférence de presse avant le match à domicile face au FCSB. Read more via rsca.be. 🟣⚪ #ANDFCSB #UECL

Eupen head into the weekend on a run of three defeats in their last four outings, with a 4-2 victory over Oud-Heverlee Leuven on October 18 being the exception.

Anderlecht are winless in five games across competitions, picking up a draw and four losses.

Anderlecht vs Eupen Prediction

Anderlecht have struggled in recent weeks and head into the weekend on a run of three points from their last five league games. However, they face an Eupen side who have lost ten of their 14 outings this season. Anderlecht should make use of their home advantage to claim all three points.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Eupen

Anderlecht vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: First to score - Anderlecht (Anderlecht have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Eupen.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes