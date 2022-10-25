Anderlecht vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022

Anderlecht and FCSB will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away defeat to Standard Liege in a game that was besmirched by fan trouble. Anderlecht took an early lead through Yari Verschaeren but Nicolas Raskin and Marlon Fossey fought back to give Liege a 2-1 lead at the break.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they currently occupy third spot in Group B, having garnered four points from as many matches. FCSB sit at the bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

The Romanians come into the clash on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Sepsi in league action over the weekend. Andrea Compagno's 51st-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Anderlecht vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in continental action. Both sides have two wins apiece, while three previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in September.

Anderlecht have lost four straight matches in all competitions.

FCSB have not scored in any of their previous three away head-to-head games.

Four of Anderlecht's last five matches in all competitions produced three or more goals and saw both sides find the back of the net.

Six of the seven head-to-head fixtures have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

FCSB have conceded an average of 3.25 goals per game this term, the highest in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.

Anderlecht vs FCSB Prediction

Anderlecht's lethargic form has seen them lose four matches on the bounce in all competitions and resulted in the sacking of former manager Felice Mazzu. Interim boss Robin Veldman will be looking to get a positive result here to preserve his side's unbeaten home record against Romanian teams (won seven, drawn one).

FCSB, for their part, have not fared much better and have the worst defense in the competition this season.

Despite Anderlecht's inconsistencies, we expect the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 FCSB

Anderlecht vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

