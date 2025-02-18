Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Anderlecht will welcome Fenerbahce to Lotto Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase round of 16 on Thursday. They met in Istanbul last week and the Yellow Canaries registered a 3-0 home win thanks to goals from Dušan Tadić, Edin Džeko, and Youssef En-Nesyri.

The hosts bounced back from their loss in the first leg with a 1-0 away triumph over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League. Luis Vázquez, who was subbed in for Kasper Dolberg in the first half, scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute.

The visitors extended their winning streak to five games across all competitions on Sunday with a 3-1 home win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig. En-Nesyri continued his fine form and bagged a brace.

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings with four wins. Paars-wit have registered one win and two games have ended in draws.

The Yellow Canaries have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the hosts while keeping three clean sheets.

Paars-wit have lost their last three games in the Europa League, conceding nine goals while failing to score in two.

Fenerbahce have won four of their five away games in 2025, keeping three clean sheets.

Anderlecht have seen conclusive results in their last eight home games, recording five wins.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their seven meetings against the Yellow Canaries.

Paars-wit have registered six wins in 15 meetings against Turkish teams, with four of these wins registered at home.

The visitors have won just one of their last five away games in the Europa League, with two ending in draws.

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Paars-wit have suffered just one loss in their last six home games in the Europa League. They have scored nine goals in four home games this season and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won three of their last four home games in all competitions.

Yari Verschaeren and Mario Stroeykens picked up knocks and will miss this match. Kasper Dolberg was subbed off against Charleroi with a knock and is a key absentee here.

The Yellow Canaries are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions, recording 11 wins. They have scored 14 goals in five away games in 2025 and will look to build on that form.

José Mourinho is expected to welcome back Dominik Livakovic from an injury while Çağlar Söyüncü is likely to return next week. İsmail Yüksek is a long-term absentee.

The visitors head into the match in great form and, considering their dominance in this fixture, we back the Yellow Canaries to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-2 Fenerbahce

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

