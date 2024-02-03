Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Anderlecht will welcome Gent to Lotto Park for a Jupiler League matchday 24 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways after consecutive 2-2 draws. The most recent came away to KV Mechelen on Thursday. They twice took the lead through Thorgan Hazard and Luis Vazquez but were pegged back on each occasion by Bill Antonio and Geoffrey Hairemans.

Gent, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to St. Truiden. They were reduced to 10 men following Archie Brown's 29th-minute dismissal. However, they took the lead through Pieter Gerkens just five minutes later. Kahveh Zahiroleslam and Aboubakary Koita each scored second-half braces to help the hosts complete a stunning comeback.

The defeat left the Buffaloes in fourth spot with 39 points to show for their efforts in 23 games. Anderlecht are second, having garnered 45 points from 23 games.

Anderlecht vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 134th meeting between the two sides. Anderlecht have 78 wins to their name, Gent were victorious on 24 occasions while 31 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in November 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

The last 10 head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Gent's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Anderlecht are winless in their last four games in all competitions (three draws).

Nine of Anderlecht's last 10 league games have produced goals at both ends.

Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction

Anderlecht are falling further behind Royal Union in the title race with each passing week. Brian Riemer's side are winless in this calendar year, with an inability to see out victories a major cause for concern. They have drawn four of their last seven league games, leaving them 10 points behind the league leaders.

Gent, for their part, are also winless across four games in 2024, conceding eight goals in just three league games this year.

Both sides have an abundance of attacking talent within their ranks but games between them tend to be surprisingly cagey. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Gent

Anderlecht vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

