Anderlecht vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23 

Anderlecht will host Gent on Thursday night at the Lotto Park in the fourth gameweek of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their season. They were, however, beaten 2-1 by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last game but perhaps deserved more from the game.

Anderlecht are sixth in the league table with nine points from five games. They will look looking to bounce back from their latest result and get their campaign back on track.

Gent, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season, kicking off their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup. They were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Omonia Nicosia before falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Royal Antwerp in their last league outing.

The visitors are ninth in the Pro League standings, just one point behind their midweek opponents. They will leapfrog the Purple & White with maximum points this week and will look to do just that.

Anderlecht vs Gent Head-to-Head

In the last 70 meetings between Anderlecht and Gent, the former have won half of those games, while Gent have won just 11. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the Belgian Cup final last season, which Gent won on penalties.

Anderlecht Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Gent Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Anderlecht vs Gent Team News

Anderlecht

The hosts boast a nearly clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash, with only Adrien Trebel being an injury doubt for manager Felice Mazzu.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Adrien Trebel

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gent

Tarik Tissoudali is out with an injury and will not play this weekend. Elisha Owusu and Julien de Sart are both recuperating from injuries and may sit this one out.

Injured: Tarik Tissoudali

Doubtful: Elisha Owusu, Julien de Sart

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Anderlecht vs Gent Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge; Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Michael Murillo, Marco Kana, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito

Gent (3-4-1-2): Davy Roef; Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hansen-Olsen; Matisse Samoise, Hyun-Seok Hong, Sven Kums, Andrew Hjulsager; Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe; Laurent Depoitre, Hugo Cuypers

Anderlecht vs Gent Prediction

Anderlecht saw their six-game winning run snapped in their last outing and will look to return to winning ways immediately. They have lost just two league games at home this year and will fancy their chances here.

Gent, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and failed to score in two of those outings. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 11 games in this fixture and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Gent

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav