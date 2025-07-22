Anderlecht vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Anderlecht and Hacken will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Genk in their final game of the Jupiler Pro League in May 2025. They went ahead through Yari Verschaeren's 19th-minute strike while Zakaria El Ouahdi equalized two minutes later. The Moroccan international secured the win six minutes into the second half.

Hacken, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw away to Halmstad in the Swedish Allsvenskan over the weekend.

The Wasps will shift their focus to the continental scene and have booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate win over Spartak Trnava in the last round.

The winner of this tie will advance to the next round to face the loser of the UEFA Champions League qualifier between Brann and Salzburg. The loser will drop down to the UEFA Conference League.

Anderlecht vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Hacken are unbeaten in their last five games (three wins).

Four of Anderlecht's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Hacken have kept a clean sheet in their last three away games.

Four of Anderlecht's last five home games in the Europa League have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Seven of Hacken's last eight away games have produced fewer than three goals.

Anderlecht vs Hacken Prediction

Anderlecht are far superior to their hosts and are unsurprisingly the favorites in this tie. The Purple and White have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games in European football. They have not been in competitive action for two months.

Hacken, by contrast, might be more fatigued, with their domestic campaign at its halfway stage. Seven of Hacken's last nine away games in European competition have produced over 2.5 goals.

Everything points to this being an open-ended game with plenty of goalscoring chances at both ends. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Hacken

Anderlecht vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Anderlecht to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More