Anderlecht vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Anderlecht and Hacken will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League second round qualification tie on Thursday (July 24th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.
The hosts have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat away to Genk in their final game of the Jupiler Pro League in May 2025. They went ahead through Yari Verschaeren's 19th-minute strike while Zakaria El Ouahdi equalized two minutes later. The Moroccan international secured the win six minutes into the second half.
Hacken, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw away to Halmstad in the Swedish Allsvenskan over the weekend.
The Wasps will shift their focus to the continental scene and have booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate win over Spartak Trnava in the last round.
The winner of this tie will advance to the next round to face the loser of the UEFA Champions League qualifier between Brann and Salzburg. The loser will drop down to the UEFA Conference League.
Anderlecht vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Hacken are unbeaten in their last five games (three wins).
- Four of Anderlecht's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Hacken have kept a clean sheet in their last three away games.
- Four of Anderlecht's last five home games in the Europa League have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Seven of Hacken's last eight away games have produced fewer than three goals.
Anderlecht vs Hacken Prediction
Anderlecht are far superior to their hosts and are unsurprisingly the favorites in this tie. The Purple and White have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven home games in European football. They have not been in competitive action for two months.
Hacken, by contrast, might be more fatigued, with their domestic campaign at its halfway stage. Seven of Hacken's last nine away games in European competition have produced over 2.5 goals.
Everything points to this being an open-ended game with plenty of goalscoring chances at both ends. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Anderlecht 3-1 Hacken
Anderlecht vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Anderlecht to score over 1.5 goals