Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

The action continues in the UEFA Europa League as Anderlecht and Hoffenheim go head-to-head at Lotto Park on Thursday. Christian Ilzer’s men find themselves on the cusp of elimination, as they sit four places adrift of the knockout play-off places.

The hosts returned to winning ways in style, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Mechelen in their Belgian Jupiler League clash last Sunday. Before that, David Hubert’s side saw their run of two wins end on January 23, as they lost 2-0 to Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League — their first defeat of the campaign.

Anderlecht have picked up four wins and two draws from their seven Europa League games to sit seventh in the table, level on 14 points with Olympique Lyon, Tottenham and FCSB.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim turned in a resilient display at the weekend, as they came from behind twice in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Ilzer will hope that his side can draw inspiration from that performance as they return to the Europa League, where they are winless in five matches since beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in October.

Hoffenheim have picked up six points from seven games to sit 28th in the Europa League, three points adrift of 24th-placed Besiktas in the final play-off spot.

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Anderlecht and Hoffenheim, with the Belgian outfit claiming a 3-2 victory in a friendly in January 2019.

Hoffenheim are winless in all but one of their last 12 competitive games, losing seven, since November.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 home matches across competitions, picking up nine wins since the third week of September.

Hoffenheim have won two away games this season, losing seven, in 14 matches.

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Having suffered a blip in their last Europa League outing, Anderlecht will look to bounce back and end their group-stage campaign on a high. Hoffenheim have struggled on the road this season, so Hubert’s side should come out on top at home.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Hoffenheim

Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Hoffenheim’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Hoffenheim’s last eight outings.)

