Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2023

Anderlecht will host Ludogorets at the Lotto Park on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie.

The home side have struggled to impress in their league duties this season but remain hopeful of a deep run on the continental stage. They were beaten 1-0 by their Bulgarian opposition in their first-leg clash last week and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after a dominant performance but failed to convert their chances.

Anderlecht will now be looking to shake off their latest results as they hope to turn the tie around on home turf this week.

Ludogorets have performed well in the league this season and now have a foot in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League. They picked up a narrow win in the first leg, with Igor Thiago scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 10 minutes. They will be determined to finish the job on Thursday.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win over Slavia Sofia in their league game at the weekend and will aim to build on that momentum this week.

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Anderlecht and Ludogorets.

The hosts have had three meetings against Bulgarian opposition, winning two of those encounters and losing the other.

Ludogorets' 1-0 victory in the first leg marked their first-ever win over Belgian opposition.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

The Eagles are the highest-scoring side in the Bulgarian top flight this season with a goal tally of 50.

The Purple & White have scored 38 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all the teams in the top half of the Belgian top flight.

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their previous four matches. They have won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Ludogorets have won their last four competitive outings and are unbeaten in their last nine across all competitions. They have been solid on the road of late and should advance in the competition this week with a draw against Anderlecht.

Prediction: Anderlecht 1-1 Ludogorets

Anderlecht vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last eight matches)

