Anderlecht vs Paide prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23 

Anderlecht will host Paide at Lotto Park in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

The Purple and White have enjoyed a solid start to their campaign, picking up two wins in their three Jupiler Pro games so far. They won the first leg 2-0 last week via first-half strikes from Lior Refaelov and Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Fabio Silva. Anderlecht faced Albanian side Laci at this stage of the competition last season, winning 5-1 on aggregate before losing to Eredivisie side Vitesse in the playoffs.

Paide, meanwhile, have had mixed results of late, with their first leg defeat marking their third winless outing in their last five games across competitions. They struggled to impress in the first leg and now need a big win away from home to advance.

The Estonian outfit made their first appearance in the European qualifiers this season. They've impressed, seeing off more experienced teams in the previous rounds, like Dinamo Tbilisi and Ararat-Armenia, but Anderlecht could be a bridge too far for them.

Anderlecht vs Paide Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the second meeting between the two team. A good first leg result has put Anderlecht in the driving seat ahead of the return leg this week, where they need to avoid a two-goal defeat (or more) to advance.

Anderlecht Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Paide Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Anderlecht vs Paide Team News

Anderlecht

Sergio Gomez is on the verge of joining Premier League giants Manchester City and may not be risked on Thursday. All other players are fit and in contention for selection.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Sergio Gomez.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Paide

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their midweek trip to Belgium.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht vs Paide Predicted XIs

Anderlecht (3-5-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Hannes Delcroix, Wesley Hoedt, Zeno Debast; Ishaq Abdulrazak, Kristian Frederik Malt, Yari Verschaeren, Lior Refaelov, Francis Amuzu; Fabio Silva, Sebastiano Esposito.

Paide (4-3-3): Mihkel Aksalu (GK); Hindrek Ojamaa, Abdul Razak Yusif, Ragnar Klavan, Joseph Saliste; Dominique Celidor Simon, Andre Frolov, Sergei Mošnikov; Kaimar Saag, Kristofer Piht, Siim Luts.

Anderlecht vs Paide Prediction

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. Paide, meanwhile, have won just two of their five games across competitions.

The gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with Anderlecht's first leg result, should see the Belgian giants win this one.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-0 Paide.

