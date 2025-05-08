Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Anderlecht and R. Union SG will square off in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League Championship playoff game on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Cup final. Romeo Vermant scored a goal in each half to give De Blauw-Zwart a 2-0 lead just past the hour mark. Luis Vazquez scored a consolation strike in injury time.
The Purple and White will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 away win over Royal Antwerp.
Royale Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over a Genk side that ended the game with 10 men. Christian Burgess settled the contest with his goal midway through the second half.
The victory left them at the summit of the standings on 47 points. Anderlecht are fourth with 36 points to their name.
Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- R. Union SG have 15 wins from the last 35 head-to-head games. Anderlecht were victorious 13 times while seven games ended in stalemates.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Royale Union claimed a 2-0 home win.
- The last four head-to-head games produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Union have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.
- Twelve of Anderlecht's last 14 league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Union are unbeaten in seven games played in the playoffs (five wins).
Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Prediction
Anderlecht would be smarting from losing the cup final, which was their sole shot at claiming a trophy this season. However, they have all but secured their spot in the Conference League playoff and still have an outside shot at finishing in the top three.
Royale Union ended the regular season in third spot. They seemed to have learned their lessons from recent seasons that saw them capitulate in the playoffs. Sebastian Pocognoli's side have been the dominant side this time around as they chase down a first league title in nine decades. They hold just a one-point advantage over defending champions Club Brugge and cannot afford any slip-ups with three games to go.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Anderlecht 0-1 R. Union SG
Anderlecht vs R. Union SG Betting Tips
Tip 1 - R. Union SG to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals