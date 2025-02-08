Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 25 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The game comes just three days after both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Belgian Cup semifinal. Antwerp went ahead through Denis Odoi's 26th-minute strike while Yari Verschaeren equalized in the 32nd minute.

Odoi went from hero to zero after he was sent off for his second bookable offense five minutes later. Gyrano Kerk restored the hosts' lead despite their numerical disadvantage but Leander Dendoncker equalized in injury time to help Anderlecht progress to the final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Both teams will now shift their attention back to the league. Antwerp's last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Club Brugge. Anderlecht, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Gent.

The loss saw the Purple and White drop to fifth spot in the standings with 39 points to show for their efforts in 24 games. Antwerp climbed one spot and one point above them after their win in the last game.

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Anderlecht have 58 wins from the last 108 head-to-head games. Antwerp were victorious on 20 occasions while 30 games ended in draws.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Anderlecht have won just one of their last five games across competitions (three losses).

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four draws).

Ten of Antwerp's last 11 games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with eight games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Anderlecht have hit a snag over the last few weeks and have fallen further away from the teams at the top of the table in the league. David Hubert's side are fresh off booking their spot in the cup final and would be hoping to build on that.

Antwerp let a lead slip twice in the Belgian Cup semifinal. The Reds have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head games (seven losses).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Anderlecht vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

