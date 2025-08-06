Anderlecht vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Anderlecht will entertain Sheriff at the Lotto Park in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday. Both teams have dropped from the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

The hosts met Hacken in the second qualifying round of the Europa League qualifiers last month. After a 1-0 win in the home leg, Hacken overturned the deficit with a 2-1 win in the second leg. Notably, Kasper Dolberg had scored their goals in both legs. The Swedish team emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, recording a 4-2 win.

The visitors lost 7-2 on aggregate to Utrecht in the Europa League second qualifying round. They bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Dacia Buiucani in the Moldovan National Division last week.

Anderlecht vs Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round in 2001. The hosts secured a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Paars-wit have seen conclusive results in their four games across all competitions this season, recording four wins.

The Yellow-Blacks have registered just one in their last six games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in European qualifiers, suffering eight defeats. They have failed to score in five games in that period.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in five of their last eight appearances in the Conference League qualifiers.

Paars-wit have a 100% record against Moldovan teams in all competitions.

The Yellow-Blacks have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

Anderlecht vs Sheriff Prediction

Les Mauve et Blanc bounced back with a 2-0 win over Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League last week after their exit from the Europa League qualifiers. Thorgan Hazard continued his fine form and scored from the penalty spot in the first half.

The Wasps returned to winning ways after five games last week and will look to continue that form here. They have lost their four away games in European qualifiers, conceding 11 goals, which is a cause for concern.

Paars-wit have a good recent home record and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Anderlecht 2-1 Sheriff

Anderlecht vs Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

